Grandma Wants To Buy iPads For Her Grandkids, But Her Daughter-In-Law Doesn’t Want Her Kids To Have Them

Different parents make different decisions when it comes to their kids and screen time limits. While some parents limit their kids screen time, other parents let them watch TV or tablets as much as they want.

Is too much screen time a problem? In today’s story, one mother and grandmother disagree about the answer to this question. Now, they’re at a standoff.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for rejecting in laws gift My in laws went to Chicago this past weekend and spent time with my FIL sister. His sister babysits two grandchildren and my MIL was telling me that the little boy who is 5 is so smart because he has a tablet. Apparently the grandchildren are always on the tablet which makes it easy for FIL sister to take care of. My MIL has insisted everyday from returning that we(my husband and myself) should buy my children a tablet as well (3 and 2).

They don’t want their kids to have tablets.

We told her that is not something we want for our family. But she keeps insisting. Saying how it’s horrible how we don’t let her buy things for her grandchildren. My husband went to go work with my FIL today in the morning and when my husband returned he had $750 that his mom gave him to buy the kids tablets. I asked him why he took the money and he said his mom would kept insisting the kids needed ipads.

She has good reasons for not wanting to get iPads.

We are not very strict on screen time but we try to be. We let them watch tv but it is always a struggle with them fighting on whose turn it is. My view is that I don’t want my children to be stuck on their iPads all day and not engaging with family or play at all. I feel like if we take this offer my MIL will expect for me to bring the tablets when we visit her and have my children on them all the time so caring for them will be easier.

She’s not sure what to do.

My MIL has overpassed many boundaries in the past and I feel like this is just another one waiting to happen. I stay with my children at home but she is the only person we have to care for them in case of errands or date nights. Honestly I do not know if we should accept the offer or return the money. My husband says it’s no big deal and wants to get them the iPads as well. AITA for not wanting to accept the money.

Maybe they could get the iPads but keep them at the MIL’s house and they can only use them when she babysits.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

This person votes no on iPads.

Here’s another vote for saying no to the iPads.

This person would give the money back.

Another person would use the money for a different kind of tablet.

Here’s another suggestion for how to use the money.

Everyone thinks iPads are a bad idea.

I wouldn’t give kids iPads at that age either.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.