Grocery Store Worker Witnesses Ultimate Public Freakout Between Two Women, But Then She Finds Out How They Know Each Other

Don’t try something you can’t finish Most of what I saw was thru the camera footage; what I heard was in the store at the time. Lady 1 : L1 Lady 2 : L2 Store Manager : SM Me

I was in Aisle 3 and heard a commotion coming from aisle 2. L1 was just doing her shopping looking at something on the shelf. L2 comes storming up the aisle and throws a punch.

L1 staggers, drops her basket and turns on L2. L1 goes crazy, grabs L2 by the shoulders and slams her multiple times into the shelf, her head slamming into [it] each time. SM comes running down the aisle to separate them. He breaks them up and tells L2 to leave whilst restraining L1.

L2 gets to the end of the aisle and starts to hurl abuse at L1. L1 pushes SM aside and runs after her catches her in aisle 4 punches her and knocks her to the ground and then proceeds to start kicking her in the ribs.

SM comes running again and breaks them up for the second time.

This happens two more times with the SM breaking them up and then L2 hurling abuse and L1 chasing her and beating her again. Finally, SM manages to convince L2 to shut up and leave the store at the same time he’s restraining L1. L2 gets outside and AGAIN hurls abuse thru the front doors.

L1 shoves the SM aside and chases her again beating her in the parking lot. Whilst this is all happening front desk called the police, and they arrived so the SM didn’t have to break them up again. The police come inside with L1 asking for the camera footage because L1 wants to press charges for assault because L2 started the fight and attacked her without provocation !!!

It was seriously both hilarious and alarming at the same time.

We found out a couple of days later that they were sisters-in-law !!!! I apologise if it’s confusing, I was trying for it not to be.

