He Asked A Silly Question In Class And Got Schooled By His Professor, And Years Later The Professor Trolled Him

Petty revenge on me When I was undergrad, during marine biology class I was talking with my friend and pay not much attention. The slide that is on was about clam and it said something boring. I stupidly ask is the boring clam means the clam is have nothing to do so its bored?

The professor answers, “No it means the clam makes a hold on the reef and you might know if you pay more attention.” He was still smiling though. Fast forward 15 years and now I am working in the same university, and currently as administrative supervisor of that very same professor. I was held a faculty meeting for this semester plan, and explaining a very simple scheduling scheme when we moved class to replace national mandatory holidays.

It was very simple stuff that any educated person, moreover at university professor level, cannot NOT understand. But this marine biology professor, he keeps asking small question that make me have to repeat myself 3-4 times. Even my admin after meeting said to me, “What is up with that? The schedule is so clear and simple.” I am 100% sure this professor doing his petty revenge on me by intentionally asking stupid question and pretending to not understand.

Seriously? Wow.



That’s not witty, but okay.



True. A bit narcissistic to assume you mean so much to professor.

Petty indeed.

