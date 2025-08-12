He Bought Concert Tickets For His Girlfriend’s Birthday, But Since They’ve Broken Up She Doesn’t Want Him To Go Anymore

Have you ever bought a present for someone, but your idea of how they would use the present was different than their idea of how they would use the present?

In today’s story, that’s what happens, and the gift giver takes it personally. He was trying to get something nice for his girlfriend’s birthday, but after they broke up, she broke his heart all over again with one question.

AITA for refusing to give my ex her birthday present? I (18m) and my girlfriend (17f) had been together for almost two years. A few weeks ago, we broke up for a multitude of reasons on both sides. Despite this, we agreed to try and be friends as we are in the same social group.

Nearing her birthday in December, I saw that one of our favorite bands were playing locally this coming August. To surprise her, I bought us tickets as a birthday present, they cost around £250 ($335). As you can imagine, this is a lot of money for somebody of my age.

Cut to a few days ago, she asked me when i would give her the tickets so that she and her sister could go. I told her that I still wanted to go and didn’t want to give them away. She got very upset at this and hasn’t talked to me since. Should I still give her the tickets or is there another solution to come up with?

