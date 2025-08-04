He Caught His Sister-In-Law Keying His Car, But They’re Trying To Turn The Tables On Him For “Spying”

I can say from personal experience that someone who, when called out, turns the conversation into “but how dare you KNOW that about me,” is not someone who’s going to come around eventually or start talking sense.

Which makes this an incredibly frustrating story to read.

Imagine letting family stay with you for awhile, but the family members criticize you for installing security cameras.

Are they right, or are they the real problem?

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for Blink cameras and my in-laws? Am I the [jerk] for installing security cameras and confronting my sister-in-law after she scratched my truck with her keys, especially considering the ongoing issues with her and her brother-in-law staying at our house?

They’ve been here for a few months after he left the Marines, a decision made by my wife, but I had little say. Problems started early: they waste water, buy unnecessary items, drive through my grass, refuse to take out trash, and the brother-in-law piled trash in the can over a tied bag. The breaking point was when they broke the stems in the guest shower; I replaced them, but the brother-in-law over-torqued one, breaking it again, which now requires tearing into the wall to fix.

They also got upset about the blink cameras, claiming it invaded their privacy, even though it’s just motion-activated. Neither are motivated to leave or pay rent, so they moved to his parents’ basement. Today, I caught her sister on camera flinging her keys and scratching my new truck in the driveway. I called her out via text, and now everyone is mad at me for “spying” and for pointing out the damage. My wife says she’s tired of the conflict and is trying to keep the peace, but I just want them to respect our house. AITA for calling her out and using cameras in this context?

It sounds like the security cameras aren’t the problem. The houseguests are.

Here’s what the comments had to say on Reddit:

This person thinks his wife is part of the problem.

There’s “keeping the peace,” and then there’s being a doormat.

How does she find this acceptable?

Boundaries are needed.

She keyed your car. End of discussion.

