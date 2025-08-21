He Co-Signed For A Car With His Mom, But Then Refinanced Her Out Of The Arrangement, And She Is Not Happy About It

Buying a car is a huge pain.

Unless you’re rich, I guess. It’s probably easy if you’re rich. A lot of things are probably easy if you’re rich.

Anywho, for the rest of us, there are mazes to navigate like the ones in this story:

AITA for refinancing my car without my mom’s knowledge? I (20m) never got along with my mom (67f), to the point where I felt that she was a mini landlord to our landlord.

I’ve read that last sentence twelve times and I’m not sure I’m any closer to understanding it.

But this isn’t about landlords, it’s about a car.

Two years ago, I financed an older car with my mom. She didn’t have the best credit so I my apr was high (19%.) I was making on time payments; there wasn’t a single month where there was a late payment. Refinancing was always on my mind ever since march of this year so i started inquiring with other banks (some gave me 29% if I was the only person on the loan, others refused if my mom was on the loan, others refused regardless.)

Eventually, he found a taker.

On Friday, I decided to try out a bank which I already had a credit card with and I was offered a 10% apr for 24 months. (I know it’s still bad but i’d rather take this than the current 19% im paying for or 29% for 60 months.) I signed everything and approved the loan.

When it all became official, he let mom know.

Today, I got a letter regarding the process and my mom inquired about it. I told her the truth; I refinanced the car without her being the co-signer, it was only me on the loan. I told her the truth, expecting her to not care, or even be happy about it.

There may have been a small lie of omission.

I only told her I did it because it was cheaper to finance. However, there were tons of reasons why I did so, like lower payments, and a prior issue where I got kicked out of her house twice (I live with her, however, I pay 45% of the rent), and I had to give her the keys since she was a co-signer (I can explain more if needed).

But she wasn’t on board.

She wasn’t happy about it at all, and knowing what happened in the past, being kicked out could happen again. I personally felt that what I did was justified, not only just in case something bad happens to me, especially since I don’t have anybody that could help me, but I was the one making the payments. (The car was supposed to be for me)

Now he’s seeking advice.

I knew that talking to family members would be biased towards her, so I talked to some of my peers and they both understood what I did, and why she was mad, so I’m asking the internet if I messed up. So Reddit, AITA for refinancing without telling my mom?

Let’s see if the comments can help:

Many agreed that this was about a loss of control.

Or is she feeling en-titled?

Or maybe she was just enjoying the ride.

In any case, I don’t think you have anything to apologize for.

