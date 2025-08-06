He Kept Feeding Others Even When He Had Nothing Himself, So The People Around Him Learned What Real Generosity Looks Like

True generosity isn’t measured by wealth, but how people care for one another when no one’s watching.

In the midst of his own hardships, one man chooses to spend every day helping others however he can.

Read on for this inspiring story!

My Boyfriend Gives People Food Every Day. He’s one of the kindest people I’ve ever known. I really just want to share this. People here (where we live) don’t really realize who this guy is. We’re homeless, too. My boyfriend “T” knows where to get food every day. He picks up extra and carries it and gives it out all day.

Even on bad days, he does all he can to lift others up.

He will be very, very angry (as everyone gets) sometimes, but he’ll stop and hug people. He’ll talk to them. He’ll listen to them. He’ll give them food. He doesn’t let his anger at someone else interfere in his connection with people.

His kindness doesn’t end there.

He volunteers multiple times per week at the Salvation Army to help feed the homeless. He carries food for hours to bring donations to places that feed the homeless. He is an amazing human being, and I wanted to share someplace where people will get it. People brush it off as not that important or “that’s nice.”

He wasn’t exactly dealt the best cards, but he doesn’t let that stop him.

He has asthma, a heart condition, and has a high likelihood of strokes. He exerts himself too much, IMO, but it’s impossible to be mad at him for it. I love him and treasure him (yes, I tell him); and I just wanted to share this remarkable human with you. We tend to wait until people die to do that, and that’s not fair. Love to everyone!

This sounds like a guy anyone would be lucky to meet.

What did Reddit have to say?

This couple deserves every good thing that comes their way.

This man’s generosity proves that you don’t have to be rich to give back to those in need.

This story is just what this reader needed.

Even on his worst day, this guy is a lot better than many.

Many people may not give him the time of day because of his circumstances, but he’s not doing this for the recognition.

This story is a reminder that you don’t need a lot of money to make a difference.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.