He Proposed In Front Of His Family Without Telling Hers, And Now She’s Wondering If She Was Pressured Into Saying Yes

Being put on the spot can make a big decision feel even heavier.

What would you do if your partner proposed in front of their entire family without checking in with you, and then brushed off your worries as if they were nothing? Would you stick with your original answer of yes? Or would you try to pause everything until you were ready?

In today’s story, one woman struggles with this exact decision and is unsure what to do.

Here’s what’s going on.

Just got engaged but I have second thoughts I’m 23F and just got engaged to my bf, 26, but I feel like I am not ready for this. I have certain life goals that I want to accomplish first, but he doesn’t seem to understand that. Also, he did his proposal in front of his family and didn’t say anything to mine, which put me in a position to say yes because I would feel embarrassed if I said no.

Now, they don’t see eye-to-eye.

And when he called me and I expressed how I felt that I think I should wait, he said he can’t wait for a long time. Which doesn’t make sense because it’s not like he’s going to war or dying. But he said he is willing to have a conversation with me, which I hope goes well. I also want to clarify that we’ve been together for 9 years, but that doesn’t change the fact that I want to wait until I get my master’s and actually have a real job. AITA?

Yikes! That’s a tough situation to be in.

Let’s see what advice the people over at Reddit have to offer.

This person compares it to coercion.

Here’s someone who thinks he trapped her in a way.

According to this person, if she can’t explain her feelings, it’s time to move on.

As this reader explains, she should just tell the truth.

It’s time to speak up.

What he did was wrong, and it seems that he continues to cross the line.

