Employee Records The Audio Of Everything That Happens Around Him, And It Came In Handy When HR Tried To Fire Him

Oh, I said/did what? Alright, check my recording. I used to work for a major tech company. I had to move around floors a lot because I was in charge of the tech side of keeping business running smoothly for those that had to communicate with customers, clients, etc. There was this one lady that was a bit of a problem and had a habit of being involved in a lot of terminations due to supposed harassment claims. I had to deal with her a few times a week, somewhat regularly. I’m paranoid/anxious, so I have a recording going at all times via a high quality recorder pen I keep in my shirt pocket.

I was doing some work after completely replacing the computers/and many of the tech on her floor and I had to walk behind her (and several other people) who were at their desks working. One of the several keyboards I was carrying out of the confined space hit the back of her chair while I was walking and talking into my headset to a colleague. She turned around abruptly and glared at me, but said nothing. I finished my work for the day and went home. The next day, I am met by security and taken up to the HR floor. She had made a claim against me, saying I made a bad comment and grabbed her and I was being terminated. After everything is said and I’m handed the paper work, I pull out my laptop, and quickly pull up the camera feed, which has no sound. They say – “Well there is not audio to cover you, so…”

I say- “Actually, I record everything I say or do while working here. ” I then slowly pull up the recording for that day, and have them listen to all of it. The lawyer in the room had the saltiest look I’ve ever seen. They lost their grounds to terminate me and I immediately filed an HR complaint and threatened to get legal involved. She was terminated a few days later and around a week after that they ended up going after her for embezzlement. In their investigation, they found she had been stealing company money through an expenses card. It was apparently a lot, because some time afterwords she ended up doing time. Was a great experience. And it justifies viewing your coworkers as enemies and recording them. Also, never trust HR.

