He Took A Few Extra Minutes To Rest Before Work, But His Girlfriend Accused Him Of Wasting His Mornings

Morning routines can be a sensitive topic for couples, especially when two people start their days in different ways.

Imagine dating a morning person, but all you want to do in the morning is rest as long as possible. Would you change your morning routine or defend yourself?

When this guy’s girlfriend saw him lying down before work, she didn’t see rest — she saw laziness, and what happened next left a big rift between them.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for being too lazy in the morning? My (26f) girlfriend told me (27m) she felt I need to do something other than lay down before I go to work in the morning. I had woken up at 6 to go to the bathroom to shower and use the toilet before she got up and had laid my clothes out the night before. So I decided to lay down for a bit before I go to work.

But his girlfriend wasn’t happy about this at all.

She left to use the bathroom and came back to tell me it bothered her how I always just lay down every morning. She said that I have a new job (this is my second week) and that I’m not working for my father anymore and I need to stop leaving at the last minute every day.

To her, this spoke volumes about his overall drive.

She also said that I could be productive and get up and stretch or make breakfast or do anything, but instead I choose to waste my morning. I told her all I have left to do is brush my teeth and pack my lunch and that I was planning on grabbing a protein bar for breakfast.

When he probed further, it just made things worse between them.

Then I asked her what was wrong with laying down before work, and we had a short back and forth argument about it. But AITA? Should I get up and do something before leaving the house?

Everyone has their own way of preparing for the day, and his version wasn’t hurting anyone.

What did the comments on Reddit have to say?

If this is how he wants to spend his time before work, then that’s his prerogative.

Not everyone is a morning person, and his girlfriend needs to accept that.

As long as his work is still getting done, then who cares?

This commenter wonders what’s really behind his girlfriend’s request.

