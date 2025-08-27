He Took His Grandfather To See The Soccer Team He Loved, But His Overprotective Mother Accused Them Of Being Too Reckless
No matter how old someone gets, their family still tries to protect them — sometimes too much.
When an overly cautious daughter tried to shield her aging father from imagined danger at a soccer match, her son quietly took his grandfather’s side and helped him reclaim a lifelong dream of his.
Read on for the full scoop.
AITA for not stopping my grandpa from going to a football match?
During our family trip to the UK, my (18) parents were at a business meeting when my grandpa said he secretly bought tickets for us to go watch football.
He’s been an Arsenal fan for a long while now but had never been to a match in person before.
His mother had reservations from the start.
My mom didn’t want him to since she was worried about hooliganism, saying he’s in no shape to defend himself from someone young.
I read that it’s greatly declined and also figured no one would try to pick a fight with a quiet, reserved 76-year-old anyway. So I went with him.
But they went anyway, and when his mother found out, she was furious.
And nothing bad happened.
When we got back to the hotel, Mom was really upset and said I was reckless and that he could have gotten hurt (he was wearing an official cap with the logo on, showing the team he supports).
AITA for not stopping my grandpa?
He saw the joy in his grandfather’s eyes and it was hard to say no to that.
His mother might have called it reckless, but he knew showing up for his grandfather was the right thing to do.
