He Was About To Offer His Parking Spot To A Man, But When He Yelled At Him He Changed His Mind And Waited Until Someone Else Showed Up

Some people are so rude that they don’t even appreciate it when someone is trying to help them.

If you saw someone parking somewhere where you knew they would get a ticket, would you mind your own business, or would you warn them?

In this case, a man tried warning another man that he was parking illegally and was about to offer his parking spot to him, but after being treated very rudely, he decided to withdraw his offer.

Let’s read the whole story and see how things ended.

Tried to help someone who parked illegally, he yells at me. Pettiness ensues. I was attending a Canada Day celebration with my 7 yo son in a small cottage/lake town. The parking situation was terrible for several blocks around, but we got there early and parked very close in some marked diagonal street parking spots. I noticed what seemed to be an extra-large parking space two spots over and was tempted to park there, but I realized it was actually a driveway and there was no curb there, and there was a no parking sign against the building a little distance away.

Anyone could make the mistake of parking there.

We were leaving around mid-afternoon when kid activities were ending and grown-up activities were starting to ramp up. As we got in the truck, I noticed someone pulling into the “no parking” spot I saw earlier. He got out and started walking away.

He tried to help.

I called out to him and told him it was not a parking spot and he probably get ticketed or towed. Before I could continue talking and offering my spot to him, he just looked at me with anger and yelled “why is it any of your business?” With my son in the truck, I was especially mad at him. I told him I was just letting him know since I was leaving and he could have my spot.

Maybe that was a good time for that guy to learn some manners.

He stopped and said “oh, ok thanks” but I was already feeling petty. I just said “maybe I changed my mind, and I’ll just sit here for a while.” He said “do whatever the heck you want” and went back to his car. I made sure my son was entertained with my phone, and I just sat there as me and the jerk stared at each other in a Mexican standoff.

But his lesson wasn’t over.

After 5 minutes of me smiling at him, he got mad and pulled out. As soon as it looked like he was turning around to come to my spot, I pulled out when another driver came from the other direction and made sure the new driver pulled in. I waved at the jerk and drove away very happily.

He’ll think twice before behaving like this again. Hopefully.

