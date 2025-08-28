He Was Tired Of Lazy Friends Of Coworkers Being Hired, So He Set Off A Chain Of Events That Made the CEO Panic Big Time

Nepotism is a huge problem for anyone trying to get a job or a better job.

My friend “Steve” worked for a company for over ten years as there IT manager (in charge of the whole system) he had worked his way up from lowly desktop support right to the very top. He was also very into doing everything by the book and within the law. No underhanded shenanigans! The company had recently gone public (shares listed on the stock exchange) and as such needed a Director of IT. Steve applied and was pretty much a shoe-in until he was told the new CEO had overruled HR and hired someone else (Nepotism). He shrugged and said “At least they will take away most of my paperwork allowing me to do more work.”

Unfortunately, it didn’t work out that way.

When “Tom,” the new IT Director arrived, he basically kicked Steve out of his office and into a desk in the main office and did nothing except waste time. Steve found out it was the CEO’s nephew who he doted on. Fast forward 3 months and Steve is pretty much burned out. The nephew had fired his two very capable assistants and replaced them with buddies who did nothing. This left Steve to look after around 400 PC’s plus associated servers and network equipment all by himself. He was getting fed up. All the while the Tom kept ordering him to do weird things like reinstall windows all on PC’s or order him a gaming rig for the office. In one case go to his house to set up a home network. The final straw came when Tom had got the CEO to cancel Steve’s bonus for “not meeting all requests made of him”. Meanwhile his buddies got massive bonuses and rewards for their “Hard work picking up the slack” Steve decided at this point to start looking for a new role.

So Steve got ready to teach the CEO a lesson.

Steve handed in his 3 month notice to the HR dept and began his leaving process sending emails to Tom, detailing all passwords and processes, plus introducing him to suppliers and what not. He changed a server so that it would run commands to delete anything he was the author of (if a file) or was last saved by him and also to delete any emails send to him or by him. Steve dutifully carried out his final tasks said goodbye and before he left he gave HR a typed up letter stating his right to invoke the privacy regulations. He wants all paperwork he created deleted and the only information left for legal purposes and HR reasons (I.e payslips etc). On his final day he signed handed his laptop out and left graciously, even buying people drinks that evening at the local pub near the company. He was told by HR his request was completed the following week, but they had to retain certain info. HR docs and payslips for tax reasons, which was fine. Fast forward 2 months. His old CEO rings him up in a panic as things are falling apart. Updates haven’t been happening, he can’t find any details for suppliers or how to do certain roles. He also had a huge bill from finance as all their licensing costs have gone through the roof, etc.

This lecture is satisfying!

Steve kindly explains that he was fed up with Tom doing nothing and hiring his buddies, who also did nothing, or worse made rookie mistakes he was left to fix. He also explained how the cheap license costs were because as Steve had a lot of qualifications from Microsoft he got discounts on products. Now that he has left they can’t receive them as he is using that privilege at his new place. He also explained the RTBF (right to be forgotten) request saying it director had 3 months to save the info he emailed before it was deleted. The CEO begged him to allow access to the discounts but Steve said no, that he doesn’t do stuff like that. Perhaps he should get his buds trained? He also said maybe instead of hiring your nephew to do a directors role maybe he should have been hired at the bottom to work his way up not fail his way down. Steve hung up and through HR has asked not to be contacted again via email. The new job is going great and Steve is enjoying it a lot. Don’t commit nepotism or hire buddies and expect good results.

