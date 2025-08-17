He Washed His Hands Before He Washed His Body, And Now It’s Ruining His Relationship

What’s the dumbest reason you’ve ever broken up with someone?

And how does it compare to the fight in this story?

AITA for washing my hands after using the bathroom? Hi 24M. I know this needs context, so I’ll try and make it simple. My girlfriend and I are just getting to the point of taking showers with each other while we’re at each others places. The current problem I’m having is that I was on the toilet doing my business, when I was done I did the required paper work and then washed my hands. That all sounds normal to me. My girlfriend was in the bathroom with me, do to us getting ready to take a shower together.

But if you’re thinking things are about to get spicy, you’re very, very wrong.

She watched me wash my hands and asked me what I was doing, then scolded me for it. Her logic was that since we were getting in the shower, washing my hands was pointless. I thought she was joking, so I laughed and said that was gross. I’m not touching anything with my soiled hands like that.\ She interpreted that as me calling her gross.

Wait, what?

So I had to ask, does she always get right into the shower after using the toilet without washing them first? Apparently she doesn’t wash her hand. She just gets right into the shower. Now I’m somehow [a jerk] because I don’t want to spread my poop germs around my bathroom more than what flushing already does.

And now they’re fighting.

Now it’s turned into an argument. We didn’t shower together and instead of having a nice day like we planed, I drove her home. I don’t get it, who doesn’t wash their hand immediately after wiping? If I’m home, I don’t even pull my pants up until I wash my hands.

He decided to do an informal study.

I asked a few guy friends about it and they’re all on my side, so I thought it might be a girl thing. So I called the only girls in my life i can ask such a stupid question. First i tried my older sister 38F, to which i got scolded for even considering not washing my hands. The lady practically raised me. Then I tried my younger sister 22F, she was on my girlfriends side. So I don’t know.

What’s the verdict?

AITA for washing my hands after using the bathroom even though I was getting in the shower anyways?

The comments were flush with replies:

Are we dudes just in a no-win situation?

You realize you’re about to touch your shower handles and stuff BEFORE your hands get clean, right?

Some say, couldn’t hurt?

I don’t know, I wash my hands of the whole conversation.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.