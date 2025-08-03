Her Aunt Held Onto Petty Grudges With The Neighbors For Years, So When She Moved Out, Her Niece Quietly Let The Neighbors Remove The Tree They Hated

Neighborhood tension often simmers under small talk and garden fences.

One woman’s aunt had earned herself a notorious reputation around the neighborhood. But when she moved out, her neighbors moved quickly to make decisions they never felt empowered to before — the first one being getting rid of an unsightly tree.

My aunt My aunt was the sort of person you wouldn’t want in the neighborhood — nice enough, but very picky and judgmental.

Anyway, she hated the neighbors and their large trucks. I thought they were good people, and I liked their trucks (actually a lot). I had to put her into care. I was around her property clearing up in preparation for letting.

Her aunt had planted a tree the neighbors grew to hate.

My aunt had planted a conifer on the edge — and I mean right on the edge — of her property. Anyway, I got chatting to them. They mentioned the tree.

So she gave them the go-ahead to finally get rid of it.

I said, “If you can remove it and clear up before tomorrow, go for it.” I have never seen a chopping crew move so fast. Within two hours, it was gone. In fact, it was like it had never been there. My aunt never knew.

What she doesn’t know can’t hurt her, right?

What did Reddit think?

These types of trees can be particularly cumbersome.

Tree roots can be very stubborn.

This reader wants the neighbors’ side of the story.

Her aunt might’ve been furious, but thankfully she never found out.

