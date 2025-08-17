Her Aunt Specifically Told Her To Not Clean Her Disgusting Sink, But She Couldn’t Stand The Mess Any Longer
When I moved into my first college dorm, the communal bathroom was pretty gross.
I have a distinct memory of one sink in the bathroom getting clogged up, then feted water collecting, and then things starting to hatch it in.
I have no idea what they even were – some kind of larva. It was the grossest thing in the world, and somehow it just never got cleaned, despite there being a staff whose job was cleaning the communal spaces.
That’s all I could think about as I read this story of dirty sink woe:
AITA for cleaning my aunts disgusting sink even though she told me not to?
I (26F) am currently house and pet-sitting for my aunt.
Before she left, she specifically told me not to do the dishes—she knows I’m a little OCD about cleanliness and I think she didn’t want me messing with her stuff.
But that’s easier said than not done.
Here’s the thing though: when I got there, her sink was full of dirty dishes and absolutely swarming with gnats.
I don’t mean a couple I mean tons.
The smell alone was awful.
It became too much too quick.
I managed to ignore it the first night, but by the second night I couldn’t take it anymore.
She didn’t even have soap or sponges, so I went out and bought dish soap, scrubbers, and some bleach.
I washed all the dishes, scrubbed the sink, bleached the drain, and even set out a DIY gnat trap (apple cider vinegar with dish soap in a Tupperware with holes in the lid).
Now she’s mad at me for cleaning it, saying I went against her wishes and invaded her space.
But it was disgusting, and I was living there for a week.
So… AITA for cleaning out her sink?
Let’s see if the comments can clean up this mess:
Let that sink in.
What a terrible ask.
Who does this?
I feel grossed out just thinking about it.
