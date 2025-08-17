Her Aunt Specifically Told Her To Not Clean Her Disgusting Sink, But She Couldn’t Stand The Mess Any Longer

When I moved into my first college dorm, the communal bathroom was pretty gross.

I have a distinct memory of one sink in the bathroom getting clogged up, then feted water collecting, and then things starting to hatch it in.

I have no idea what they even were – some kind of larva. It was the grossest thing in the world, and somehow it just never got cleaned, despite there being a staff whose job was cleaning the communal spaces.

That’s all I could think about as I read this story of dirty sink woe:

AITA for cleaning my aunts disgusting sink even though she told me not to? I (26F) am currently house and pet-sitting for my aunt. Before she left, she specifically told me not to do the dishes—she knows I’m a little OCD about cleanliness and I think she didn’t want me messing with her stuff.

But that’s easier said than not done.

Here’s the thing though: when I got there, her sink was full of dirty dishes and absolutely swarming with gnats. I don’t mean a couple I mean tons. The smell alone was awful.

It became too much too quick.

I managed to ignore it the first night, but by the second night I couldn’t take it anymore. She didn’t even have soap or sponges, so I went out and bought dish soap, scrubbers, and some bleach. I washed all the dishes, scrubbed the sink, bleached the drain, and even set out a DIY gnat trap (apple cider vinegar with dish soap in a Tupperware with holes in the lid).

And now they’re fighting over it.

Now she’s mad at me for cleaning it, saying I went against her wishes and invaded her space. But it was disgusting, and I was living there for a week. So… AITA for cleaning out her sink?

Let’s see if the comments can clean up this mess:

Let that sink in.

What a terrible ask.

Who does this?

I feel grossed out just thinking about it.

