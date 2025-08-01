Her Best Friend Changed Her Wedding Date To The Same Day Of Her Niece’s College Acceptance, But She Decided To Prioritize Family

Managing relationships is not easy.

AITAH for choosing to go home to celebrate my nieces college acceptance instead of going to my best friends wedding? I (42f) am in a predicament. My (39f) best friend, who we’ll call Tracy, is getting married soon (again, 4th time) and had asked me to be her maid of honor a week after she got proposed to by her boyfriend (now fiancé) of 6 years. I of course excepted and have been helping her plan and organize this wedding for months. I even helped pay for her wedding dress as an early wedding gift.

The problem is some things happened and long story short, the wedding got pushed back a few weeks and now is going to be the day after my niece’s surprise party for being excepted into her dream college. I have been close to my niece (we’ll call her Amy) since she was born but became even closer with her after my sister passed when she was 7. Sadly me and my husband ended up moving when he got a job offer in Texas, when she was 10 (while she and the rest of my family lives in Maine). We stayed close though and she FaceTimes me every night to tell me about her day and what she’s been up to.

When she got excepted into her dream college I was extremely proud. She’s been working so hard to get in and of course my whole family is extremely proud of her hard work. So her father decided to throw her a surprise party to congratulate her for her hard work and to show her how proud we all are of her.

Her father, James, contacted me knowing that Tracy’s wedding was coming up and set a date so that I’d be able to be there to congratulate Amy in person without interfering with Tracy’s upcoming wedding.

After Tracy’s wedding got pushed back I made the hard decision to go to my niece’s party. I have been contemplating this for a week now and I told Tracy last night of my decision. She did not take it well.

She had apparently thought that I would have decided to go to her wedding as it’s more important. I tried to tell her of my reasons, one: the plane tickets are already paid for and that I hadn’t paid for James, two: my niece has worked really hard to get into that college and I want to be there to tell her how proud I am of her. Tracy thinks I’m an ******* because I could just FaceTime her during the party and just tell her how proud I am over FaceTime and that I could always pay James back the money for the plane tickets.

This is her big day and I’m her best friend and maid of honor and I’m apparently going to ruin her big day if I’m not there. I did feel bad but I stuck with my decision. I woke up this morning to some messages from mutual friends that told me I’m an ******* because my niece’s party is less important than Tracy’s wedding. So AITAH?

Tracy should have discussed the date with her if she needed her at her wedding this much.

