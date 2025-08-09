Her Boss Dismissed Her Question And Told Her To “Figure It Out For Yourself,” So This Employee Made A Decision That Caused Some Delays

When you let your employees take charge, they will do it decisively.

What would you do if you had a boss who wanted you to decide which orders to prioritize instead of asking him for clarification? Would you take charge, or would you double check when you were unsure?

This woman who was working at a small print shop approached his boss for some order clarification.

Her boss got annoyed and told her to “figure it out yourself.”

Read the full story below to find out what happened when she figured it out.

He said to stop bothering him with questions, so I did I used to work at a small print shop. My manager was always in a bad mood, and anytime I asked for clarification, he’d sigh like I was ruining his life.

This woman clarified some orders.

One Monday, I asked him if I should prioritize a client’s urgent order or finish the routine batch. He snapped and said, “Figure it out yourself. You don’t need to run everything by me.” So I did.

She decided for herself.

I prioritize the urgent one, delayed the regular orders. Turns out, the delayed ones were for his friend’s real estate flyers. He came storming in on Wednesday, asking why they weren’t done. I just said “I figured it out myself. Like you said”.

Her boss told her to double-check with him next time.

After that, he started saying: “Double-check with me first, just in case” Got it, boss.

Sometimes complying is the only way for a boss to figure out what they’re doing wrong.

If you give instructions, don’t be surprised if their followed exactly.

