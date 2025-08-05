Her Boss Didn’t Like That She Worked From Home Once A Month, So She Worked From Home Twice Per Week Instead

These days it’s typically old fashioned to expect people work in the office as usually this can be done at home.

Unfortunately a lot of bosses dislike that they can’t surveil their workers so easily. See how this worker dealt with her boss’s power trip.

Don’t want me to work from home once or twice a month? Watch me do so twice a week. My part-time job (60%) was project based, but after a few months I was able to add another part-time-position (40%) within the same team but with a different boss. She was a subordinate of my original boss who I had an agreement with, that I could work from home every Monday and Friday.

Things are not good between them.

This was communicated throughout the department early but as I didn’t have much contact with the team. I still came in most of the Mondays and Fridays, “For the team spirit.” I had construction workers over and needed one of my in-office days to be working from home, which was pre-approved and communicated. This had never presented as a problem before.

So she gave her what she asked for.

Apparently, my spending the previous Monday afternoon – one of my WFH-days – out of office (but still online and available) was such a thorn in my second boss’ side, that she had to shoot me a message saying I should think well about my work ethics in the future. So I agreed and never switched a Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday to a work-from-home-day again. I also never came in on a Monday or Friday again. As it stood, that was my scheduled WFH day anyways…

