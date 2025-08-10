Her Boyfriend Bought A Cake She Didn’t Like For Her Birthday, So She Refused To Eat it

Wow…

AITA for not eating the birthday cake my boyfriend got me?

AITA for not eating the birthday cake my boyfriend got me? “My birthday was a couple days ago and I asked my boyfriend about a week before to get me a carrot cake.

While I know it’s not a popular choice for a birthday cake, it’s my favourite and practically the only flavour of cake I like (besides red velvet but I wasn’t feeling it tbh). Keeping in mind that I was gonna have a birthday party with my friends, my boyfriend suggested that I get a “flavour that people like”, which I’d understand maybe if it was a huge party with tons of people, but I know MY friends and I know they wouldn’t mind carrot cake at all (I told him that my friends would be fine with carrot cake and to get it anyways). Anyways fast forward to my birthday, my boyfriend goes and gets the cake from the shop in the afternoon and I don’t get to see it since I’m getting ready, but he doesn’t mention anything to me about it, so I think nothing of it since I like a surprise.

My friends arrive and everything’s going great until its time for the cake to be served. We gather around the table and everyone sings happy birthday while my boyfriend brings out the cake, and to my horror, I see this big chocolate cake in his hands. I don’t like chocolate cake. It makes me sick. He KNOWS I don’t like chocolate cake. My face fell when I saw it but I obviously didn’t say anything at the time. However, I did give my BF a glare or two, which he clearly picked up on since he kept insisting I eat the cake in front of everyone as we were serving it out. Something about that made me angry in the moment and I refused to try the cake at all. I cut it, i blew out the candles, I handed it out to everyone, but I didn’t try it myself.

I don’t think the others took huge notice but once the party ended I started getting unready when my boyfriend comes into our room and is like “why do you have to act like a child all the time?” And I’m like what the hell and he’s like “you have to make a scene just because I didn’t get your carrot cake” and he went on about how nobody likes carrot cake and how I’m spoiled and selfish and looked stupid not eating cake at my own birthday. And then claimed he couldn’t find carrot cake which is crazy because 1. I’ve never not gone to that shop and NOT seen carrot cake, and 2. even if there wasn’t any he coulda picked ANY other flavour, besides the only one I don’t like. I told him that and he just got really upset like I was the one who started the fight and started going on about how I was overreacting over cake and how he tried his best to make this bday good for me (which in fairness is true since he put a lot of effort into organising it for me) but honestly I was just livid then. Now we’re still kinda off about it and neither of us have apologized or anything but I’m starting to think I did overreact over cake and I probably shoulda just eaten it and then talked to him later, but I don’t know.”

