Her Boyfriend Planned A Vacation Four Days After Her Estimated Due Date, But She Doesn’t Want Him To Leave Town

Child birth is a scary yet rewarding experience.

Would you be upset if your partner planned a vacation with his family just days after your due date?

This woman is terrified to give birth in a few months, and she’s furious that her boyfriend plans to leave the country with his family.

She’s trying to talk him out of going, but she’s also wondering if she’s wrong to make him stay.

Read the full story below for all the details.

AITA for preventing my (22M) boyfriend from going on vacation? I (18F) am preventing my (22M) boyfriend from going on vacation. The reason being is that I am pregnant, and the baby is due on December 16th. He goes on vacation from December 20 to January 20.

This woman’s boyfriend has already booked a vacation to his home country.

The tickets were booked before we found out about the baby. They are unfortunately non-refundable. It’s a vacation to the Philippines, our home country, and he hasn’t been home in 7 years. That is why he wants to go home badly.

He calls her selfish for stopping him from going.

Every time it gets brought up, he gets angry and calls me selfish. I personally don’t want him going home because we live in his house. I want to move back in with my family, but he does not want to.

She doesn’t want to be alone when she gives birth.

His entire family will be going home in December, and I will be alone. I don’t know what’s going to happen in December, and I’m terrified at the thought of child birth and he knows this. But he says that’s he’ll only be gone for a few weeks.

He calls her dramatic.

It’s a constant argument, where he tells me I’m being dramatic. I feel as if he doesn’t know what can happen to during the last trimester, and he doesn’t care either.

His family keeps bringing it up, and they’re forcing him to go back home in December.

But his mom knows where she stands.

I don’t know how to tell them that it makes me feel disrespected. His mom hasn’t stopped talking to him about it, but she knows that I disapprove of him going home so close to the due date because it is my first child. I am terrified.

He definitely shouldn’t leave so close to her due date. She’ll either be in labor or at home alone with a newborn.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

This person offers some honest advice.

He doesn’t care, says this person.

Here’s a valid question.

Short and simple.

And lastly, people are siding with her.

It’s never too late to leave a selfish partner.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.