Her Boyfriend’s Mom Won’t Stop Insulting Her, So She Won’t Have Anything To Do With Her Anymore

Jeez, talk about getting pushed to your breaking point…

The woman who wrote the story you’re about to read is dealing with something that is incredibly unpleasant: her boyfriend’s mom is a total nightmare and seems to thrive off of insulting her.

So, now what?

Check out what she had to say in this story from Reddit…

AITA for telling my boyfriend that I no longer want to try to get along with his mom? “I 23 female have been dating my boyfriend 24 male for a little over 2 years and things are amazing between us, the only issue is his mother. Before me and my Bf started dating we were best friends in high school and we were very close he would come over to my house and vice versa.

Things used to be different…

When we were younger I had always gotten along with his mother, she would invite me on family vacation and outings and we would have girl nights and honestly she was like a second mom to me, but once me and my Bf started dating that’s when things changed. At first it was sly comments on how I’m using her son for money ( we both are in the same career field and make around the same) and that is tainting her son. I won’t lie just these comments alone hurt but I tried to keep the peace but then she would just blatantly shame me about my family and there background and how my parents didn’t go to college and I’m just some ghetto girl who is using her son.

Jeez!

Once she found out we had gotten “active” in our relationship and called me easy and a desperate ***** and honestly so much more but my Bf had always tried to keep the peace between us because he love us both and I had to be the one who would apologize and then the cycle would continue. The most recent event happened over message in a group chat consisting of me and my Bf and all started by her asking if my Bf had picked up a package from her friend’s house. When my Bf said no then she went a long rant about how I basically am trying to pull him away from her and that I am corrupting him. My Bf did defend me saying that I am not a part of the conversation and not to not talk about me in that way which made it worse. That weekend we all was supposed to go for dinner but after seeing all of what she said I sat out on the dinner and my Bf just went on his own. She basically told him that she said it’s because I no longer talk to her or hang out with her anymore and when my Bf got back home he told me to just message her that I’m sorry and that we can talk again.

Hell no!

The thing is I don’t want to talk, I love my Bf but why do I have to be the one always fixing things when she starts it. I’m so mad that I don’t know what to tell my Bf that’ll get him to understand how i feel. I love him so much and the only issue we ever had had always been about his mom. what should i do? am i being overdramatic? Should i just suck it up and try to mend things again? I’m sorry if it’s too much but I’m so stressed and I don’t know if I’m being dramatic.”

Now let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

People will only be pushed so far before they fight back!

