Her Boyfriend’s Roommate Thinks She Should Pay Rent, But She Disagrees Because She Doesn’t Think She Is There Enough To Warrant It

Staying at your partner’s place can be really nice, but if your partner has a roommate it can be awkward.

Would you be upset if your partner’s roommate wanted you to pay rent since you spend a lot of time there even though you still have your own place?

This woman is facing this situation, and she doesn’t think she should have to pay rent. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA If I don’t want to pay my boyfriend’s roommate rent. My boyfriend and I have been dating for 3 years and we mostly go to his place to hang out because he prefers to sleep in his own bed. Every month is different, but it’s usually me coming later in the evening just to sleep over & then leave in the morning for work. I would stay with him between jobs, which is usually 3-5 days every other week.

She’s unlike a roommate in other ways, too.

We actively avoid the kitchen area just to not get in the way of the roommate, we don’t even make breakfast. I do not have anything of mine (except for a cup + groceries for me & my boyfriend) in the kitchen. I have clothes there for when I spend the night/go to the gym. In my boyfriend’s room. I shower with him but will shower on my own sometimes. This roommate divides the rent by half. And he splits his portion in half with his girlfriend. He’s asking from me $200 because I come over often.

They completely disagree.

I’m not willing to pay it based off the principle that its not my place, theres no space for my things. I’m only there when my bf is there. My boyfriend pays for half of rent already even tho the shared living space is divided by all 3 of them. I feel like it’s a way for him to ask more in the future which I don’t think is fair considering we already walk on eggshells around him. AITA for not wanting to budge and give him $200 for staying over.

Is the roommate being unreasonable?

