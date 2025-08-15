Her Brother Was Rejected Every Time He Applied To Join The Military, But He Still Likes To Criticize Her Husband Who Served In The Military

Joining the military is quite honorable, but not everyone is cut out for this career path.

If your dream were to join the military but you were rejected when you applied, would you come to terms with it and find a new career path to pursue, or would you hold onto resentment and be bitter towards everyone you meet who has ever been in the military?

In today’s story, one woman is caught in a difficult spot between her husband, who is a veteran, and her brother, who wanted to join the military but was rejected.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for defending my husband over a comment he made to my brother? I’m a female and my older brother always wanted to join the military, even when we were kids. He had toy guns, fake uniforms the whole thing. Unfortunately, when he finally became old enough to apply, he was rejected and he took this extremely hard. He applied a second time after being rejected but was once again denied as he didn’t meet certain requirements.

He really didn’t take it well.

Ever since this he has built up resentment towards the military and anyone who has successfully served. My husband, being one of these people.

My husband served in the military for years but was discharged after an injury he sustained that effected him being able to work to his full ability. I remember when my husband got discharged my brother seemed almost strangely satisfied about it?

There’s still bitterness between her brother and her husband.

Where the issue started was when my husband and I went back to my parent’s house for a BBQ a few days ago. My brother was also there. While talking the topic of my husband’s time in the military was brought up, more specifically the injury he sustained. My brother decided to say “I guess some people just aren’t cut out for that kind of work” which is absolutely crazy coming from the guy who couldn’t even pass the evaluations?? My husband responded to his comment by saying “At least I was given the opportunity to even be there in the first place” Obviously talking about the fact that my brother hadn’t even got into the military

Her family thinks she should tell her husband to apologize.

My husband and I went home shortly after and my mom texted me saying that my husbands comment was just unnecessary and we all are aware that my brother being rejected is a sensitive topic and that my husband should apologise. I told her that I don’t believe he has anything to apologise for as my brother has always been making condescending comments towards him about his injury and this was just the one time he reacted My brother also went on to text me that i’m an embarrassment for allowing my husband to speak to him in that way. I genuinely don’t believe my husband done anything wrong as my brother thinks it’s appropriate to say he wasn’t cut out of the military just because he sustained an injury when he himself couldn’t even pass the evaluations. AITA?

Her family is crazy. Her brother started it with his rude comments. As they say, don’t dish it out if you can’t take it.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

