Her Hippie Sister-in-law Threw Away All Her Baby’s Disposable Diapers And Formula, So She Kicked Her Out Of The House

AITA for kicking my SiL out after she threw away most of my single use baby products and even formula? I (19F) have a 3-week-old baby girl. I do still live with my parents, but I pay rent equally, so they say I can have just as much of a say in who comes and goes in the house. I’ve never actually taken advantage of this rule until recently enough.

I have a brother, who’s 26 and his wife is 24. They’re “crunchy parents” to an 8-month-old. They use reusable wipes/nappies. They think formula is the epitome of evil. They do babywearing. The list just goes on.

I’m the complete opposite. I use pacifiers, I supplement with formula due to low supply, and I use disposable wipes and nappies. They are completely against the products I use.

They often give me things like SIL’s breastmilk in bags. They also gave me disposable nappies their baby has grown out of, etc. I’ve used some, but it’s not really my cup of tea.

On Monday night, my bother and SIL were minding my baby for me. It was my birthday. My baby’s father and I are not together, but we’re very close friends and co-parents. He took me to get some dinner in one of my favourite fast food places. It was great and really relaxing.

When I got home that evening, my SIL said that she did some cleaning. She said she “threw out anything I don’t need.” This immediately gave me red flags. But they were in a hurry to get out the door and left almost immediately.

I went into the nursery and found that every disposable nappy and wipe pack was gone. They’ve been replaced with some reusable cloth ones. Same with my formula, there was 8 tubs and all of it was gone. I’m not able to replace them at the moment, and solely breastfeeding isn’t sustainable for us.

I was extremely angry, so I just turned my phone off to avoid being mean to my SIL. She and my brother came over yesterday to collect something they forgot. That was when I confronted her.

I told her she has to replace everything she dumped.

She said she can’t afford to. So I said fine, just get out and don’t come back until I’ve been reimbursed. They can come back when everything is replaced with the original items.

My brother thinks I’m being a massive jerk and he’s on his wife’s side. Our parents think I’m being completely reasonable here, but they think telling her essentially not to come back is taking it too far. AITA?

