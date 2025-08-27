Her Dad Is Worried About His Pregnant Wife, But She Refuses To Check In On Her Stepmom

If someone asks you to do them a favor, whether or not you say yes probably depends on a few factors, such as how hard or easy it would be to do the favor, and whether or not you like the person who needs help.

In today’s story, one teenage girl does not get along with her stepmom, but her dad asked for a big favor. He wants her to check in on her stepmom. Should she do it even though she doesn’t want to?

Let’s read the whole story to decide what’s best.

AITA for not being willing to help my dad out by checking on his pregnant wife while he’s at work? My parents are divorced like 13 years ago. My dad got remarried when I (16f) was 10. He started dating his wife when I was 7/8. We never got along. She was pretty disinterested in me and when her and dad moved in together it turned to dislike.

She only sees her dad once every two weeks.

She hated dad having a past and was super annoyed whenever he was around mom and me. We did nothing except fight pretty much so last year my mom went back to court and got full custody of me with a stipulation that I have to spend 8 hours every two weeks with dad. So I visit him some Saturdays and Sundays without his wife around.

Her dad is really preoccupied with his wife’s pregnancy.

They couldn’t have kids easily so went through IVF and she’s now pregnant but the pregnancy has lots of complications with her blood pressure, diabetes and placenta previa and maybe other stuff. I told dad I don’t really want to hear updates on her and when we’re spending time together it needs to be just about us. But he worries about her and the baby and he’s sad I don’t feel the same. But that’s just how it is with us. I’m not going to sit here and pretend we’re family or that we care about each other. She was so glad when I moved out.

Her dad asked her for a huge favor.

My dad has some of his wife’s family check in on her when he’s at work. He asked my granny (his mom) too but she hates her and won’t stop by. And she told him it’s not her job to cater to the witch who chased off her grandchild. So now dad wants me to do it. He says her family are good but can’t always be there and it would take pressure off him if he knew someone was keeping an eye on her because of all the issues she’s having. He said it might be a great way for us to improve our relationship too.

Not gotta happen!

I told him that’s never gonna happen and he needs to give up the idea. Mom said there was no way he was making me responsible for his pregnant wife (although she didn’t say wife) and she was mad he was asking me. He said to think of it as helping him and even the baby if I have to. But I told him I wasn’t checking on her.

Her dad wasn’t expecting that.

That kind of shocked him that nothing worked and he said he had hoped for better. I told him he chose her over me already and I didn’t owe him that help either. But she’s just a person I’ll never want to be around. AITA?

I can understand that her dad is worried about his wife and unborn child, but he shouldn’t have asked his daughter to check on her.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Why does the dad’s girlfriend need a babysitter?

Her dad’s request is ridiculous.

This person rants about people who marry people who don’t get along with their kids.

This is a good point.

She needs to celebrate the supportive women in her life.

Her dad is in no position to ask her for favors.

