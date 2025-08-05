Her Dad Says She’s Not Eating Enough, But It’s Not Clear Just How Much He Thinks “Enough” Would Be

I’m not a parent, but I’ve been at the dinner table with my young nieces enough times to know that like 60% of parenting is trying desperately to get your little kid to eat some decent food so they won’t die.

For some parents, maybe that residual stress just never goes away. That would go some distance toward explaining what’s going on in this story.

Except here, the child is all grown up and has no problem eating. Only, her parents don’t seem to agree.

Let’s see what’s going on.

AITA for refusing my dad’s food? Currently I’m (26F) visiting my parents house and my dad (58M) is constantly nagging me to eat. Every time I serve myself a very normal portion of food he always asks me if I want more. I’m already eating way over my calorie maintenance and he’s acting like I’m somehow starving myself.

Like, even when she’s eating what many would consider indulgent snacks.

For example, today I went to Starbucks for breakfast, got a drink and a brownie, and then he asked me if I wanted two brownies instead of just one and got very persistent when I said no (two Starbucks brownies is already 960 calories, plus the drink which was about another 200, totaling to over 1100 calories, much more than half of what I would need in a day). Then at lunch I ate 3/4 of a pizza and he looked at me as if I’d just taken a nibble. And then, at 2:00 he told me “you need to eat” to which I said, “yeah we’re going out for dinner tonight”, and he told me that I needed to eat again before and offered to take me to McDonald’s. When I said no he commented on how little I was eating (despite being on track to hit my calorie maintenance for the day).

It’s an all-you-can-eat buffet and then some.

He always offers me food less than 15 minutes after I already ate and gets mad at me when I refuse it because I’m not hungry. Every single time I talk to him he has to try and give me some sort of food, and whenever I refuse he calls me ungrateful and says I’m “too skinny” It seems to me that he has no idea about how many calories are in some foods, and completely overestimates what I need to eat to sustain myself. I am almost an entire foot shorter than him and 80 lbs lighter, he just doesn’t understand that I am not an anorexic just because I don’t eat as much as him, I simply just don’t have to eat as many calories as he does. My BMI is abt 21, so perfectly normal, yet he constantly mentions how skinny I am and how I’m not eating enough.

Even when she eats ’till it hurts, they’re still hurt.

One day while I was visiting I even ate about 3000 calories a day and about to vomit from how much I ate and he was still nagging me to eat more. Last night after I had a full plate of food AND dessert he offered to take me out to get another snack, and when I refused, he gave me a lecture about how I was cranky because I “wasn’t eating enough”. To this I blew up on him and told him to butt out of my life and that he doesn’t know what my body needs, it’s my body not his. Now he and my mom are acting like I have an eating disorder and calling me an ungrateful brat for not being appreciative of his offers for food. AITA?

That sounds really annoying. It also sounds like she’s eating more than enough already.

Let’s see what the comments on Reddit make of this:

It sounds like the relationship with food overall is tricky.

But parents will be parents.

Help is needed.

Here’s hoping they can figure it out.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.