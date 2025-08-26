Her Daughter Grew Frustrated By People Constantly Calling Her The Wrong Name, So One Mother Began To Correct People As A Way To Protect Her

Names are a big part of how people see themselves and how they’re seen by others.

So when people kept getting her daughter’s name wrong, one mother began to wonder if she should keep correcting them, or just let her daughter use a nickname.

Read on for the full story.

WIBTA if I constantly corrected the spelling of my daughter’s name? My (39F) daughter (11F) has a name that I feel is pretty common, without any unusual spellings or anything. While she was growing up, people would often get the last letter of her name wrong, and I wouldn’t say anything. If they noticed and apologized, I said it was no big deal. Not her actual name, but think Christine, and constantly being called Christina.

The constant mistakes have begun to weigh on her daughter.

Over the last few months, I have also noticed that it’s an almost constant issue, and she has asked not to go by her full name because it bothers her when people get it wrong. I even filled in an electronic request for her to have a library card, and they STILL spelled it wrong.

She wonders just how forceful she should be about it as a mother.

I’m considering being more forceful about it when I see the mistake. Correcting it every single time, theoretically without being rude.

Or are there other alternatives?

Is this a weird hill to die on? Should I talk to my daughter about it?

Just let her always use her nickname? Or is this something that, since it is clearly affecting her, is sort of my job as her parent to support her over? AITA?

It may seem like a minor mistake to others, but it clearly isn’t for her daughter.

What did Reddit have to say?

Maybe her forcefulness would have a positive impact on her daughter.

There’s a way to be assertive but still polite.

The small details really matter.

If there’s going to be a correction, it needs to be done promptly.

Correcting people might feel uncomfortable, but watching her daughter struggle with this feels even worse.

She’s more than willing to be the “fussy mom” if it makes her kid happy.

