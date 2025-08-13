Her Dog Walker Wants More Money, But She Told Her She Won’t Pay Her More Than She Already Is

Talking to some people is like banging your head against the wall…

AITA for arguing about dog walking fees? “I (45 F) have a tenant/friend (42 F) that walks my dog for me 3 days a week. She is a single mom on disability, rents a house I own. It started with her periodically needing a small job where I would pay her water or utility bill and she would work it off. My partner was terminally ill for a few years. During this time she started walking my dogs. It was very helpful while he was sick as it gave me a break. He passed away 1.5 years ago. The amount was always $20. I have 3 dogs. 2 young friendly dogs that go to the dog park. 1 old lady that goes around the block. It takes her 2-3 hours. It takes me about 90 minutes.

But she lets the young girls play and have fun. It’s usually been I pay her bills that she ends up behind on ahead of time and she works it off towards those balances. Periodically, she would try to increase the price to $20 an hour, my conversation always was if you want to find customers and do that, it’s fine, I cannot and will not pay that amount. If you want to walk my dogs for $20 cool, if not, cool. She always ends up walking my dogs, we have had this conversation about 3 x over the years. She also watches my dogs when I am out of town. All in all I spend about $4k a year. For me this is a lot of my disposable income. The walks themselves isn’t something I really need to be done nowadays, But my dogs love it. And at the price point I can do it.

Tonight we got into it over payment. I have paid about $1,000 of utilities and insurance that are outstanding. She’s been asking for cash more than usual and the walks aren’t going towards utilities. She asked for cash for the last two walks (I said I’ve already paid for them via Zelle). I think she forgot. I sent the text thread. She ended up leaving tonight and not walking the dogs due to weather but was upset over the lost income. We got into it a bit via text as her comments about the cash rubbed me the wrong way. Essentially I took it like she is working and not getting paid when it goes towards utilities. I pointed out she’s been paid 4 months in advance, it isn’t working and not getting paid. She stated how it should be $20 an hour and I should let my conscience lead me. A price I’ve never agreed to. So am I wrong in this scenario? Is it a cheap dog walking service to me? Yes. Would I pay a company for this service? No. Is it a service I currently really need? No, it’s a luxury item and I legitimately enjoy spending time with my dogs. Does she need the money? Yes. She however seems to feel like she’s being taken advantage of.”

