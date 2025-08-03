Her Family Needed A Last-Minute Babysitter For Her Nephews, But When She Asked To Be Paid, She Was Criticized For Being Selfish

Even small favors can stir up big feelings when money is involved.

When she asked to be paid for a last-minute babysitting request, her family’s extreme reaction caught her off guard.

She didn’t think being paid was too much to ask, but now she’s second-guessing her request.

Read on for the full story!

AITA for asking for compensation when babysitting? I was asked to watch my 2 nephews—18 months and 4 months—last minute today. It was super last minute, but I had agreed and asked to be paid $40.

I assumed it would’ve been for at least 2 hours, plus a 25-minute commute each way. I wanted the $40 strictly for gas to get there and back, plus just as some light compensation for my time.

But her family quickly denied the request, and others seem to think she was being greedy.

They quickly said no and just left it at that. When telling the story to my family member, they said I was asking for too much money, and at most should’ve asked for $20.

They have experienced some changes in their finances, but she still thought her request was reasonable enough.

For context, the person who asked me to watch the kids got demoted recently and is making $50–$60 an hour instead of $70, so they’ve been tight on money. But I’ve literally never asked for money from them before, and I’ve watched their kids multiple times for free. AITA?

She didn’t expect this amount of backlash for $40.

What did Reddit have to say?

Childcare is a valuable service, and people should be willing to pay accordingly.

This commenter also has a dissenting view on what qualifies as “tight on money”.

Especially considering it was a last-minute request, $40 was more than fair.

$40 is actually a steal.

Next time she may just dodge the gig altogether.

