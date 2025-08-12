Her Father Reached Into The Cashier’s Space Without Thinking, So One Daughter Learned That Even Good Dads Can Have Bad Retail Etiquette

It’s jarring to see someone you love become the kind of customer you dread.

As her dad impatiently held a product inches from a cashier’s face, she felt the jolt of two versions of herself — daughter and retail worker — crashing into each other.

You’ll want to read on for this one.

Realized my Dad is “that” customer My dad came to visit me today at my apartment and helped me repair a broken couch. After a few minutes, we realized that a pin was missing and we would need to go to a hardware store to get a new one.

But it soon became clear that her father’s retail etiquette could… use some work.

My dad grabbed one of the pins to show the associates, and we headed down the road to the closest hardware store. We get there, and my dad does something that makes me cringe. He walks up to the cashier, ignores his hello, and holds up the pin about 14 inches from his face. The cashier looks at us for a second, then says, “Aisle 27.”

She knows that her dad is a nice guy, but she couldn’t help but cringe.

My dad thanked him and was otherwise very polite, but one of my pet peeves in retail is when someone sticks something in my face or ignores my greeting. My dad has plenty of experience in customer service, but that was 30+ years ago. Has anyone else realized their friends or family are those customers?

Oh, how worlds collide.

Redditors weigh in with their thoughts.

Certain people could really learn a thing or two about patience.

Maybe it’s a generational thing?

This attitude manifests itself in other ways too.

Some people have never worked customer service and it shows.

She left the store with the right product in hand, but a lingering sense of secondhand embarrassment.

No one embarrasses you quite like family.

If you liked that post, check out this post about a woman who tracked down a contractor who tried to vanish without a trace.