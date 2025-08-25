Her Fourteen-Year-Old Brother Kept Stealing From Her Without Consequence, So When Her Parents Took His Side, She Started To Feel Unsafe In Her Own Home

Trust between siblings can be impossible to rebuild once it’s been broken.

After years of mysteriously disappearing money and belongings, she realized her younger brother was behind it— and her parents were on his side.

AITA for wanting my parents to pay me the money back that my brother stole from me My brother (14) has been stealing cash from my bedroom for almost 2 years now. I rarely have cash, but when I do, I either put it in my desk or in my wallet.

I used to just leave it out, but then some of it, or all of it, would randomly disappear, and I would get in trouble for losing it even though I knew it wasn’t me.

So about a year ago, I asked my brother if he really did steal from me the one time almost 2 years ago now, and he laughed and confirmed that he did. I still have not got that money back and probably never will.

Because I’m pretty forgetful, I always leave my wallet in my purse, which is always in my room. I’ve tried to hide it from him before, but then I end up just forgetting about it myself, so I went back to just leaving it in my purse.

In the last 3 months since I’ve been home from uni, he’s stolen over 150 dollars from my wallet, as well as earbuds and full cans of alcohol that I left in the fridge. I’m broke and trying to save money for school, so I work hard for the money I make. Any money or anything that I buy myself is pretty important to me no matter what it is.

My parents say it’s my fault because I should be hiding my stuff better, but it’s frustrating to have to hide my own things in my own room. I want to ask them if they could pay me back all the money that he’s taken, even though it’s not their fault, but every dollar counts for my savings. AITA?

