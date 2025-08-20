Her Friend Asked To Be A Bridesmaid, But Then Showed Up In Another Dress, So She Forced Her To Leave

Your wedding day is supposed to be about you and your spouse-to-be, but it doesn’t necessarily go accordingly.

AITA for kicking out one of my bridesmaids for showing up in the wrong dress? It’s currently winter and we get a fair amount of snow so my wedding was winter-themed. The color theme was forest green and gold. My dress was obviously white, and I chose the color of my bridesmaids dresses to be forest green as well. My maid of honor’s dress was black and everyone was to wear gold accessories.

My friend Kat asked to be one of my bridesmaids. When we went dress shopping and I told them the color theme I was going for, Kat immediately expressed that she thought forest green was a bad choice. She said the thinks it’s not a flattering color, and thought I should choose something different and more “girly.” I said no because my wedding was winter themed and I thought the color would go perfect with the theme. She suggested a pink, blue even a red. I said no, but thanks’ for your opinion. She found out my MOHs dress was black and asked if she could wear black too? I said no, only my MOH is wearing black. I paid for all the dresses. Fast forward to wedding day, everyone’s getting their hair and makeup done and Kat show’s up 30 minutes late holding a bag that looked like it had a dress inside. I asked her what this was for? She told me it was for later on at the reception if she got uncomfortable and wanted to change after pictures. I was like ok cool.

So we’re all dressed and walking down the stairs because the ceremony is beginning in 30 mins and we were going to take some pictures before. Kat is the last person to come down and she’s wearing a BLACK DRESS. At the time I was preoccupied with taking pictures with my parents, but my MOH came over to me and made me aware of the situation.

I confronted Kat and asked her what was going on. She said she hates her bridesmaid dress, as the color is ugly and makes her look gross so she’s wearing black. I told her please go back and change. She refused and started walking away from me. I said I’m going to ask her one more time, and if she doesn’t oblige I’m calling security and kicking her out. She began yelling at me to **** off, so I called security and asked them to please escort her out. She started making a BIG scene yelling how I’m such a *****, that I can’t force her to wear anything and that I’m a horrible inconsiderate friend.

The wedding went on and it was truly amazing. Ever since the wedding Kat has been blowing up my phone with texts saying some really nasty things and asking for the money back she spent on the black dress, since it was a waste and she didn’t get to wear it. I had to block her number. Some of my other bridesmaids have been giving me a hard time, saying that it was a little harsh kicking her out and embarrassing her like that and that maybe I should give her the money back. AITA for kicking her out?

