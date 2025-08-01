Her Friend Asked To Move In With Her, But When She Didn’t Pay Rent And Let Her Down In Other Ways, She Decided To Sue Her

Friends come and go. But what would you do if a friend turned out to be worse than an enemy by not following through after a verbal agreement?

In this woman’s case, she decided to sue her former friend after she didn’t pay her part of the rent, let her fish die, and even gossiped about her to others.

But now she’s second-guessing herself. Should she just let it go or try to bring justice to the situation?

Let’s read the whole story and see how things unfolded.

AITA for suing my (now former) friend? I (28, f) am filing this week to sue my now ex-friend, Veronica (24, f). About 7 months ago, Veronica asked to move in with me and my boyfriend, who owns a 5 bed/3 bath house. We’ve known each other for a few years and had grown close, she even introduced herself to others as my “bff”. My bf has rented out rooms before and since we had a vacancy we agreed to let her move in. There was no written lease, but we agreed via text that she’d pay $800/month (utilities included) for a bedroom and private bath. Since she didn’t have a job when she moved in, my bf allowed her to delay the first payment.

But Veronica didn’t exactly keep her part of the deal.

Over 6 months, she cycled through 7 jobs, quitting each one for vague reasons like “bad vibes.” She made only one partial payment the entire time. Despite claiming she had no money, she was frequently going out, getting 90-minute massages, and taking long trips to meet up with men.

But money wasn’t the only issue.

We had a 3-week Europe trip planned for years and Veronica offered to care for my pets while we were away, despite me originally going to hire a pet-sitter. I’m a zookeeper and take pet care seriously. I left clear instructions, supplies, and $100 cash for reptile food, asking her to keep receipts. She sent regular updates while we were gone making it seem like everything was fine. But when we got back at 3 a.m., I was devastated. ALL my reptiles had no water, most of my fish were dead, the tank was filthy and overfed, and many supplies were missing/depleted.

But somehow, Veronica was still proud of her job.

I messaged her, upset but not rude, asking what happened. She responded defensively, saying I should be “grateful” and claiming she did a better job than “anyone I would have paid”. When I told her I spent 5+ hours cleaning and over $300 replacing things, she brushed it off, offering only to go to the store to “replace the fish.” She also only used about $40 of the $100 I gave her and never paid me back OR replaced my fish.

Their friendship wasn’t the same anymore.

After that, she avoided me completely, only coming home late at night and staying in her room. Then one day I came home from work to find she had moved out without saying anything to me or my bf. She blocked me on all social media. We were shocked, but let it go, UNTIL I got a call from a friend (who had only met her once) saying Veronica had messaged him AND my manager long rants calling me “evil” and saying she “saw the light” and needed to cut me off.

That was the final straw. She needed to learn a lesson.

I’m 4 months pregnant, and she even told my friend I should “get an abortion.” At that point, my boyfriend and I decided to sue her for the $4,800 in unpaid rent plus damages to the room/bathroom. Most of our friends agree it’s fair but some think we’re in the wrong since we were going to drop it until she started bad-mouthing me and because she’s struggling financially. So, AITA?

