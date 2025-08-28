Her Friend Repeatedly Changes Or Cancels Plans With Her, And She Wants To Call Her Out On It

When you make plans with a friend, it can be frustrating when they have to cancel or change the plans at the last minute, but things happen sometimes.

What would you do if your friend was constantly making plans but then having to change them in ways that were very inconvenient for you?

That is the situation that the woman in this story is in, and she wants to call her friend out; however, she is worried about causing drama.

Let’s read the whole story.

AITA if I call my friend out for double booking? I don’t think I’d be so triggered if this was the first time something like this happened but it’s an ongoing issue. My friend keeps making plans with me and then double booking or forgetting she has something else to do and it impacts our plans.

I talked with her about this earlier in the summer when she invited me to go camping with HER friends and we had been talking about it all the way until the day I was packing up to go, and she casually dropped in a group text that she had to work and wouldn’t be there til the next morning. I called her out for not telling me this, and she just argued that I shouldn’t have any issue going camping with HER friends without her. Eventually when I kept reiterating why I was frustrated she apologized and said she’d do better.

Well now we scheduled to go backpacking together for a few days. I went out of my way to request 3 days off work which isn’t easy to rearrange my work schedule in order to accommodate her days off during the week, planning to leave Sunday. Well, now she says she has an event she needs to attend until 4pm on Sunday and the trail is like 4 hours away, so suggests we drive separately, with me setting up camp at the trailhead and she’d meet me there around dark. Well, now she’s saying the event STARTS at 4 and she won’t be done until 8, so she’ll be arriving at the trailhead at like midnight. So, now I have to set up camp and just hope she makes it while I’m definitely not sleeping til she hopefully gets there and finds me. And she’s not apologizing in the slightest.

I’m kind of furious and feeling the need to say something but worried if I do she’ll just get upset. Am I being too sensitive and inflexible? And if I do say something, any advice on how to get the point across most effectively? AITA?

