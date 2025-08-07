Her Friend Told Her She Didn’t Want Her To Be A Bridesmaid Anymore, So She Didn’t Go To Her Wedding Either

Two can play at that game!

AITA for not going to my best friend’s wedding? “I (25F) & my husband (27M) got married 5 years ago & have been trying to get pregnant for the last 3 years. That’s around the time I met my best friend, Allie (27F).

Her boyfriend (30M) & my husband were also best friends & we did everything together. Her boyfriend proposed & she asked me to be a bridesmaid & the boyfriend asked my husband to be the best man. There was one day we were at a bar, talking about my fertility appointments that I had, she said “If you get pregnant, I want you to know you won’t be in my wedding” laughing. This past summer we went on a trip & we were doing everything they wanted to do so by about day 4 I told my husband “I paid over $3,000 for this cruise, so I’m not just going to sit at the same bar every night” which he agreed to.

Everything was still fine. But I found out I was pregnant two weeks later & I told her because I was excited. Then three weeks later I miscarried & I called her sobbing & she started talking about her upcoming wedding & she asked if I had bought my bridesmaid dress yet. I was confused but told her yes. A couple months later, I’m still getting fertility treatments & I found out I was pregnant again. My husband & I were super excited and wanted to share it with our best friends. Then at 16 weeks I miscarried. But when I called her this time, she brushed it off & told me to sell my baby stuff for a profit. Then a couple of days later I get a phone call asking if I know anything about the bridal shower (Side note: it was hard keeping up with both group chats while I was working and going to school. I barely replied but knew what was happening). I told her that the only thing mentioned in the text was a theme & what to wear.

She told me that both events had been planned by two bridesmaids in the group chat that she was not in & that I was still more than welcome to come to the wedding but “with everything I was going through” she didn’t think I should be a part of the wedding. Fast forward a couple weeks my husband receives a text that stated he no longer needs to be the best man & that they still wanted us to be there. I think this started when we both said we wouldn’t be able to attend the bachelor/bachelorette trips because I was pregnant & needed to save money & the trip was going to be $3,500+. Then one day I got off of work & went to see my husband at an event when I was approached by a mutual friend, Sarah (30F) & she began to berate me for not going to the bridal shower & stated that I was a bad friend & I should’ve sucked it up & gotten over myself to be there for her.

I asked Sarah what she was talking about & was told that she was told at the party. I tried to defend myself &tell her my “side” Sarah told me there are no sides & that I should’ve put my feelings to the side to be there for our “mutual friend”. This put a bad taste in my mouth & I felt uncomfortable. In the end, we ended up not going to the wedding because 1. I didn’t feel comfortable 2. We were both removed from the wedding parties.”

These two probably need to reconsider their friendship, to be honest…

