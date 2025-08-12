Her Friend Was Rude To Her When She Bought A New Car, So She Returned The Favor When Her Friend Made A Similar Purchase

It can be a real bummer when you want to show off something new and shiny that you just bought…and no one cares.

Doh!

But it happens a lot…

In fact, it happened to the woman who wrote this story on Reddit and she told readers all about how she got even with a friend who treated her this way.

Read on and find out what happened!

A friend wouldn’t look at my new car so I pretended to be very unimpressed by her new car. “I got a new car a while back and it was a big deal for me. It was the very first new car I ever bought. I’m almost 30 so it’s not a big deal for most of my friends.

Well, she sure sounds like a snob!

My one friend, Marie, would always roll her eyes when I talked about my old car because it was so bad and say “get a new car” as if it was as easy as that. So after years of saving I decided to buy a new car, tariffs sped up my timeline because I was worried about paying extra. I was driving my sister/roommate all around because it was a new car I was excited about it. So naturally I offered to drive to Marie’s house. My sister asked if I had told Marie about my new car and i said that I hadn’t because I figured Marie wouldn’t care.

It called common courtesy!

I also knew it would hurt my feelings if she didn’t care because that’s what you do for friends. You check out their new car and applaud their success. I didn’t want to find out if she cared or not because it knew it could get my feelings hurt. So my sister called Marie while we were driving over and told her that I bought a new car and to come check it out. Marie waited for us to pull up, opened the door, stuck her head out and said, “oh nice, we are training the puppy not to jump on people so don’t pet him when you first get inside” then closed the door without looking at my car. My feelings were hurt but I also knew that I was being sensitive. I also thought there would be no value in telling her that my feelings were hurt because I didn’t want to have to sit through her saying “wow, nice” looking at my car when it would be so clearly forced.

She wouldn’t forget this…

I figured that if she ever got another new car i would just be petty and return the same energy. I also thought it would take years for get to get a new car because get current one want paid off. Well 2 months after I bought my car, Marie’s was hit by an intoxicated driver and totaled while sitting outside her house. Today she offered to pick me up in her brand new car (bought less than a week ago) to go to a mutual friend’s pool party. I got in without mentioning anything about the car. Whenever she mentioned the car at all I ignored that particular topic and focused on something else. When we got to the pool party the host came out to oooh and aaah over the new car but I just walked inside. On the drive home she couldn’t hold it in anymore and was way less subtle. “This car gets 30 mpg”

Oh, really?

So I said, “mine gets 40” Then she tried showing off her camera and i just said “oh that’s nice” very unenthusiastically. I could tell it bothered her. It was tiny, it was petty and maybe a better friend wouldn’t do it. But i can’t be the bigger person anymore.”

Here’s what people had to say on Reddit.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This Reddit user was impressed.

Another individual spoke up.

And this reader asked a question.

Two can play at that game!

And she’s definitely up for the challenge.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.