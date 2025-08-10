Her Mother Used A Photograph Of Her On Her New Company Website, So She Asked Her To Remove The Picture

Imagine finding out that your mother started a new business, but when you go to her company website, you realize she told some wild lies about her family and included a picture of you, acting like you’re the perfect family.

Would you be upset, or would you shrug and ignore it?

This girl was in this situation, and she was furious.

Check out the full story to see how she handled the situation.

AITA for asking my mum to take down a picture of me on her business website? So I (20F) live away from home at uni, which means that whilst me and my mum talk a fair bit, we don’t know everything that happens in each other’s lives.

I knew she was starting her own business but I had no clue what stage of development it was in or what it was really for. Yesterday, I was scrolling through Instagram and her business account popped up on recommended followers; being me, I have a look and see she’s put a website link in her bio.

This is where it gets sketchy!

I think oh she must be up and running now if she’s made a website, and I clicked on the link. It starts out pretty normal but as I scrolled down, I saw that my mum has her professional bio written. When I tell you she thought she was writing her life story…! It contains negative feelings she has towards my dad (they’re divorced), how she felt trapped being his wife and how she had to make this work-from- home business to spend more time with family (aka her boyfriend).

UH OH…

And then as I scroll down more, she has a picture of me and my brother from 5 years ago with the caption “my babies…I feel so lucky to spend time with them”. Huh? What time? This is the same women that left depressed 18 year old me in a flat by myself for 2 months so she could ‘find herself’ in New Zealand. This is the same woman who threw my bed in the tip without telling me, so she could have an office whilst I slept on the floor.

She was not happy about the picture.

She didn’t tell me she was making a website, let alone putting a photo of me on there as a child to untruthfully appeal to clients. Like I get it, I study marketing, I know its a good strategy, but I don’t want to be on there, especially if she’s using it to make her out like mum of the year.

She was not expecting that!

I sent her a message asking her to take it down bc she didn’t even ask for my consent to put it on the Internet. But she’s completely blanking it and I know she is because she never takes more than 2 hours to reply and its been over 12. So essentially, she’s fuming. AITA? Should I just delete the message and forget anything happened?

GEEZ! That’s so shady!

Why would the mother use her own kids for marketing without checking with them first?

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows that the mother has no right to use that photo without consent.

This user knows what to do if mom doesn’t take the photograph down.

This user knows that the legalities could get very technical!

This user knows that it’s not okay to use someone’s photograph without consent.

This user suggests making the mom viral for her wrong-doings.

Her mother really messed up.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.