Her Husband Let His Family Tear Her Down For Over A Year, So Now She’s Deciding If She Wants To Stay Or File For Divorce

Some betrayals cut deeper when they come from the people you trust most.

So, what would you do if your partner’s family constantly insulted you, dismissed your feelings, and even labeled you the problem while your partner quietly stood by? Would you fight for your marriage? Or would you be ready to walk away for good?

In today’s story, one woman is facing that choice after finding out where her husband’s loyalties really are. Here’s what happened.

AITA for wanting a divorce? I (25F) recently married my husband (26M). At the start, things were great—his family welcomed me with open arms, and I truly felt like one of their own. But everything changed after I had our baby. Once our child was born, the dynamic completely shifted. His mother began criticizing my parenting constantly and openly acted like she didn’t trust me with my own baby.

She had trouble sleeping, and not just because of the baby.

I was severely sleep-deprived, mostly because his brother, who lives in the room next door, would stay up all night playing video games. I voiced my concerns multiple times, but no one — not him, not my husband, not his parents — took me seriously.

His family did not make life easy for her.

My husband works out of state, so I was basically alone at his family’s house during postpartum. I was promised help from his brother during recovery, but he didn’t lift a finger — in fact, he made messes that I ended up cleaning, or I’d be guilt-tripped by his parents for the house not being spotless. I handled all the indoor chores, outdoor landscaping, and everything, only to be told I wasn’t doing enough or that “no one helps” his dad when I was the only one helping.

She responded by keeping her distance.

I started shutting down emotionally because every time I reached out or asked for help, I was ignored. That led to me distancing myself from his family.

My husband would visit and say things like, “You’re not the girl I married,” and how he doesn’t recognize me anymore. But how could I be the same when I’ve been mentally and emotionally isolated and exhausted for over a year?

She became very upset when her father-in-law started in on her.

It came to a head when his father came to my home and told me I was ruining the family and my marriage and that I’m “a horrible being.” Then, in front of my husband, he called me toxic and said I was “mentally ill” — apparently, that’s the only explanation he could come up with for why I don’t want to engage with them anymore. My husband agreed with him. To make matters worse, I found text messages between my husband and his mom where they called me selfish and manipulative. That broke me.

Now, he wants to work through it.

I gave my wedding rings back and told him I wanted a divorce. I feel betrayed and completely unsupported. Now he says he wants to “fight for us” and that we shouldn’t “give up,” but he never once stood up for me when I was being torn apart by his family. He always talks about being the “man,” the provider, the protector — yet he watched me get belittled and said nothing. Now, I feel trapped, alone, and betrayed. But part of me still wonders if I’m wrong for wanting a divorce? AITA?

Ouch. The whole situation sounds pretty sad.

Let’s see if Reddit readers have any advice for her.

