Her Identical Twin Put On Her Would-Be Wedding Dress As A “Joke,” But Now Nobody’s Laughing

As someone who has spent a lot of time in the comedy world, what constitutes a “joke” to some people baffles me.

Sometimes what gets classified as a joke is really just a lie, or a cruelty, or bizarre behavior that defies categorization.

I think I’d put this story in the latter group.

AITA for telling my twin sister it’s not funny that she wore my potential wedding dress? I (25f) have a twin sister who gets a kick out of our twinness.

Maybe it’s not clocking to you that she’s standing on twinness.

(See, that’s a joke. Not a good one, but a joke.)

I’m engaged and I was wedding dress shopping. There was a dress I liked but wasn’t sure of. My sister decided to commit to the most expensive joke ever, as she got the dress and she wore it in front of my fiance (28m) while he was having dinner at home. My fiance can tell us apart.

Ok…where are we going with this?

My sister told me it wasn’t just for a joke, what she got the dress in case I wanted it. I told her no thank you, and I also said it’s not funny that she wore my potential wedding dress. I told her I would have been heartbroken if I had my mind set on that dress. She actually started crying and she apologized. She said she thought I would find it funny. Am I the [jerk]?

Let’s see what the comments say:

She’s losing her dress-shopping privileges.

People were baffled.

Bottom line:

That’s a big, head-scratching yikes from me.

If you liked that story, check out this post about an oblivious CEO who tells a web developer to “act his wage”… and it results in 30% of the workforce being laid off.