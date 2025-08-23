Her In-Laws Keep Asking For More Money For Home Improvement Projects, And She Doesn’t Want to Help Them Out Anymore

It’s wild how some people are so absolutely CLUELESS and greedy.

And it sounds like the woman who wrote the following story on Reddit is having to deal with in-laws who definitely fall into that category.

Is she wrong for how she’s reacting to this situation?

Get all the details below, and see what you think.

AITA – financially supporting my in-laws? “My husband and his parents are very westernized. He is very much white and grew up in Beverly Hills. His childhood was a series of financial turbulence. Rags to riches cycled several times throughout his childhood. One day he was in private school and the next he would need to go to public school. Sell the lake house and the boat.. you get the idea.

This financial instability has carried on and now his parents are 75 with no retirement and are now fully dependent on my husband and I financially. This is something I was prepared for going into the marriage. Fast forward a bit, my husband and I have been married for 2 years. Have one daughter and a second on the way. My husband is self employed, but makes a good amount of money.. although not guaranteed (let’s say 500k+). I never stopped working and last year I made about 200k. The goal is probably to hit about 1 M this year combined income.

We just bought a house 2 years ago… and about 6 months ago bought his parents a house nearby. Brand new build. We also give his parents an extra 2k after all of their living expenses are covered. Here’s my dilemma… they keep asking for more home improvements and I can tell they won’t stop. First it was a new top of the line fridge for 3k… most recently it was built in cabinets and window shades/ shudders for a total of 20k.

And now they are talking about additional landscaping. I can tell this won’t stop. The parents have expensive taste and clearly have no shame in asking for what they want. My husband and I do not see eye to eye. He think we can afford to do these never ending projects, it makes him feel good to do it, therefore we should. I however can’t even fathom my parents ever asking for a dime, let alone feeling comfortable creating a laundry list of home improvements to ask for after we had JUST purchased them a brand new home.

I am all for making sure his parents’ needs are met and they are comfortable.. but I get very triggered by their nonchalant nature of asking for more, more, more. Not to mention we will have 2 kids of our own and you never know what the future holds. I NEVER want to put my children in the position my in-laws are putting my husband in. Am I just being stingy in taking away a piece of my husband’s happiness for spoiling his parents? Or am I right to be GOBSMACKED at the nerve of these people and do I need to put firm boundaries in place?”

This couple needs to reach an agreement about how much money they’re willing to give the husband’s parents.

Let’s see how Reddit users reacted.

She’s finally had enough of these folks taking from her!

