Her Male Coworker Crossed The Line With Inappropriate Advances, So One Woman Faced The Choice To Report Him To HR Or Suffer In Silence

No one should have to feel uneasy at work, but for this woman, discomfort has become her daily reality.

A male coworker’s persistent flirty remarks and unwanted physical advances pushed the boundaries so far that she could no longer stay silent.

But now she’s torn between speaking up to HR and questioning whether she’s simply overreacting.

WIBTA for reporting a coworker to HR? I (21F) have been having issues with one of my coworkers (33M). He started working at my job shortly after I did in December and has constantly hit on me and my other female coworkers.

However, he definitely hits on me the most, despite me always telling him I’m not interested and usually roasting/insulting him for it. For example, he “dates” multiple women, and one time asked me if I would date someone like him who was seeing multiple women, has called me “thicc,” told me I’m “too pretty to join the Army,” amongst many other things.

It all kind of came to a head when on Tuesday, literally the day after my boyfriend and I broke up, he said to me “What are you doing after work?” when I was talking to another coworker about the breakup. Then at the end of the day as we were leaving, he told me to “call him.” Obviously all in a way that you can tell he was trying to make a pass at me.

He’s also come up behind me and literally tickled me, and whenever he needs something from my workstation, instead of getting to whatever he needs reasonably or asking for it, he will come up behind me and reach around me to grab it. Essentially with his body within inches of mine just to reach around me. He doesn’t do this to male coworkers. WIBTA for reporting him to HR?

This sounds like the type of complaint HR was designed for.

She should continue with her complaint and encourage her fellow female co-workers to do the same.

This is, without a doubt, something worth reporting.

Tickling in the workplace? Come on.

This commenter is sure he’ll just try to play it off.

This male coworker is banking on her compliance, and she doesn’t owe that to him in the slightest.

Everyone deserves to feel respected and safe at work.

