Her Mom Has Been Telling Lies About How She Was Raised, So She Called Her Out For Rewriting The Past

Children need a safe and peaceful environment to thrive, but not all children have that.

Imagine growing up in a chaotic home environment. If your mom lied about your childhood and pretended that it was a calm and safe environment, would you go along with her lies or tell her to stop rewriting the past?

This woman was raised in a chaotic home, but her mom was telling everyone how peaceful their childhood had been.

Let’s see how she reacts to her mom’s lies.

AITA for telling my mom she can’t rewrite the past just because it makes her uncomfortable Growing up, our home was chaotic. My mom yelled a lot and slammed doors. She also gave us the silent treatment for days. She made me feel like I was walking on eggshells.

This woman used to cry herself to sleep a lot.

She never hit us, but the emotional side of it was heavy. I used to cry myself to sleep more times than I can count, and any time I brought it up, she’d say I was being dramatic.

But her mom insists that their childhood was peaceful.

Now I’m 27, and she’s suddenly in her “healing and reflection” phase. She started posting on social media. It’s about how amazing and peaceful our childhood was and how she “always raised us with patience and love.”

Her mom called their home a safe place.

We were at a recent family gathering, and she told my cousins how proud she was that she gave us such a “safe home.” I didn’t say anything then, but it really bothered me.

She called out her mom for lying.

Later that week, I told her how uncomfortable it makes me when she talks. It was as if none of the hard stuff ever happened. I told her she doesn’t get to rewrite the past just because the truth makes her uncomfortable.

She got really defensive and said I was “stuck in the past.” She added that I’m trying to make her feel like a bad mom.

She doesn’t know if she did the right thing.

Now, some people in the family are saying I was too harsh. They say that she’s “trying.” I don’t think pretending nothing happened is the same as making peace with it. So, am I the jerk for calling it out?

Trying to rewrite the past is not okay.

Let’s check out the comments of other people on Reddit.

The truth shall set you free.

