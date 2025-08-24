Her Mother-In-Law Relentlessly Criticized Her Parenting, And When She Defended Herself, Her Extended Family Sided With The Mother-In-Law

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – people LOVE to be told they’re parenting incorrectly.

They just gobble it up. Can’t get enough of it.

If you want to strengthen your relationship with someone, tell them all the ways they’re raising their child wrong.

ESPECIALLY little things. They will be extremely receptive to that and it won’t go like this story at all.

Seriously. Really. You believe me, right? Read on to see how this really turns out.

AITA for refusing to let my mother in law stay with us after she criticized my parenting? my (28F) husband (30M) and I have a 3 year old daughter. We both work, but I’m currently on maternity leave with our second baby. A couple of weeks ago, my MIL came to stay with us for a few days. Initially, it was supposed to be a supportive visit helping out with the kids, cooking, etc.

But the support was a little…unsupportive.

But from the moment she arrived, she was extremely critical. She commented on how I breastfeed too much, that I’m spoiling the baby, and even said I should let my toddler cry it out more often so she learns independence. Every single thing I did was under scrutiny.

Then she dropped a big bomb.

I tried to stay polite and not engage, but on the third day, I overheard her telling my husband that I was too soft to be a good mother. That hurt.

She confronted her mother-in-law.

I confronted her calmly and told her that while I appreciate her experience, this is my home and my family, and if she couldn’t be respectful, she’d need to leave. She got defensive, said I was being overly sensitive, and left that evening. Now, extended family is calling me disrespectful and ungrateful, saying I embarrassed her and could have just toughed it out. AITA for kicking out my MIL for criticizing my parenting?

Let’s dive into the comments:

What are you talking about, “spoiling?”

Some had dealt with this before.

They need to stay out of it.

That visit didn’t go well.

If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.