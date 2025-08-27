Her Mother-In-Law’s Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers
by Ben Auxier
Dogs are the best. They’re so cute.
I’m supposed to write something clever here, but I can’t, because the doggy part of my brain is just lighting up with doggy cute and good puppy and hesagoodboyitus.
Just watch this video from TikTok user @mtzimny:
“Thirty minutes into our hour drive home from my in laws last night, my mother in law sent me a text asking if her dog was in my car.”
“And I was like, ‘there’s no way her dog is in my car, because he’s a chocolate lab, and I loaded the Goldens myself, I would know if there was a chocolate lab in my car.'”
“I decided to check just to be safe and um…”
“Anyway, this is Finn. Finn says hi. And he’s at my house until Wednesday now.”
@mtzimny
Finn is a good, sneaky boy, and now he gets to keep me company during late night writing sessions for the next few days. #author #dog #chocolatelab #goldenretriever #dogtok #foryou
We’ve all been there, right?
Sneaky, sneaky.
Finn has a life motto.
Who’s the real guilty party?
He’s such a good boy!
