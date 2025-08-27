August 27, 2025 at 4:48 am

Her Mother-In-Law’s Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers

by Ben Auxier

@mtzimny with three dogs

TikTok/mtzimny

Dogs are the best. They’re so cute.

I’m supposed to write something clever here, but I can’t, because the doggy part of my brain is just lighting up with doggy cute and good puppy and hesagoodboyitus.

Just watch this video from TikTok user @mtzimny:

@mtzimny with three dogs

TikTok/mtzimny

“Thirty minutes into our hour drive home from my in laws last night, my mother in law sent me a text asking if her dog was in my car.”

@mtzimny with three dogs

TikTok/mtzimny

“And I was like, ‘there’s no way her dog is in my car, because he’s a chocolate lab, and I loaded the Goldens myself, I would know if there was a chocolate lab in my car.'”

@mtzimny with three dogs

TikTok/mtzimny

“I decided to check just to be safe and um…”

@mtzimny with three dogs

TikTok/mtzimny

“Anyway, this is Finn. Finn says hi. And he’s at my house until Wednesday now.”

@mtzimny

Finn is a good, sneaky boy, and now he gets to keep me company during late night writing sessions for the next few days. #author #dog #chocolatelab #goldenretriever #dogtok #foryou

♬ original sound – MT Zimny

We’ve all been there, right?

Screenshot 1 c7a376 Her Mother In Laws Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers

Sneaky, sneaky.

Screenshot 2 44af78 Her Mother In Laws Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers

Finn has a life motto.

Screenshot 3 b8b7f9 Her Mother In Laws Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers

Who’s the real guilty party?

Screenshot 4 9c274c Her Mother In Laws Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers

He’s such a good boy!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter