Her Mother-In-Law’s Dog Somehow Sneaked His Way Into A Vacation With Two Golden Retrievers

Dogs are the best. They’re so cute.

I’m supposed to write something clever here, but I can’t, because the doggy part of my brain is just lighting up with doggy cute and good puppy and hesagoodboyitus.

Just watch this video from TikTok user @mtzimny:

“Thirty minutes into our hour drive home from my in laws last night, my mother in law sent me a text asking if her dog was in my car.”

“And I was like, ‘there’s no way her dog is in my car, because he’s a chocolate lab, and I loaded the Goldens myself, I would know if there was a chocolate lab in my car.'”

“I decided to check just to be safe and um…”

“Anyway, this is Finn. Finn says hi. And he’s at my house until Wednesday now.”

We’ve all been there, right?

Sneaky, sneaky.

Finn has a life motto.

Who’s the real guilty party?

He’s such a good boy!

