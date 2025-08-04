Her Mother Lost Her iPhone During A Family Outing, So She Unleashed Weeks Of Frustration And Embarrassed Her Mother In Front Of Everyone

It’s hard to stay silent when someone you love keeps making the same mistakes.

She tried to point out the avoidable missteps that led to her mother’s iPhone getting stolen, but the night soon descended into accusations and embarrassment.

Now she’s questioning whether she crossed a line or just told the truth.

Read on for the full story.

AITA For shaming my mother in front of family over losing her Iphone 11 Pro Max? My mother went out with my aunt and her (aunt’s) husband and his parents. Keep in mind she took my 2-year-old sister with her. Long story short, her phone was stolen and they couldn’t find it. She had to get a new one.

But in her eyes, her mother had this coming.

I blamed her for this because she ALWAYS keeps her bag open, and I actively remind her to shut it. Even my aunt’s mother-in-law said she told her to keep her bag closed. I also blamed her for not letting my aunt look after my sister for a little if she needed to use her phone.

She piles on with even more issues.

There are more issues; she doesn’t know her Apple ID password and had 9,000 photos and important contacts on this phone. What’s even more concerning is the night before she went out I told her, in front of my aunt, to sort her photos so her iCloud can have the more important photos and such.

She just wouldn’t let up on her poor mother, so another family member stepped in.

Throughout the night I kept bringing up all these points and at one point my teenage cousin screamed at me to stop, which truly hurt me because I felt shut down and embarrassed. Lastly, my mother immediately bought a new iPhone that’s identical to her old one and tried to lie and say she just broke her phone, that’s why it’s empty — not that it was stolen.

Her mother wants to keep this under wraps, but she doesn’t find it fair.

My father is out of state and isn’t aware, nor is my brother. She doesn’t want them to know. I think this is wrong, but I’ve been questioning all my decisions after my cousin screamed at me. AITA?

No one likes an “I told you so”.

What did Reddit think?

Obviously her mother is already bummed out enough without her lecturing.

Surely she wouldn’t like if someone treated her this way after she made a mistake.

Accidents happen, and you still have to treat people with kindness.

There’s an obvious reason why her mother wasn’t completely honest from the start.

She thought she was helping by pointing out every mistake, but she ended up only making matters worse.

In trying to prove a point, she forgot to be kind.

