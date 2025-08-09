Her Neighbor Took Advantage Of Her Before, So She Won’t Let Her Borrow Her Car Again

One and done, baby…

That’s the way you have to be with some people…especially after they screw you over when you help them out.

Read this woman’s story and YOU decide if she’s the jerk in this situation.

AITA for not allowing my neighbor to borrow my car? “I (22F) share a small duplex with Lydia (26F), and ever since moving there with my little sister (20F), we’ve hit it off.

Hey, this is great!

She was very welcoming, and we all got along great. She told us she’s an only child, and most of her close friends moved out of town a few years ago, so she’s been pretty much alone and could use some company. Great, so we bonded well. The issue started when she first asked to borrow my car for an appointment she was running late for. The bus stop is about a mile away, and there weren’t any taxis around (there’s no Uber service in our town).

Okay, sure…

I agreed since I didn’t have anywhere to go that day and was just going to be home. She told me she’d be back in less than an hour, so I said okay. She returned the car in one piece, but it took her more than five hours to return it, and she used up all my fuel, which I had intended to last my sister and me for the whole week.

That’s pretty rude.

I mean, come on… common decency says at least refuel what you used, especially if you didn’t hire the car in the first place. And I don’t understand why she had the car for nearly six hours when she said she’d only need it for one. When I asked her about it, her response was: she had to visit her mom because she had something really important to tell her so she drove all the way to the other side of town, and also that she was low on cash and would repay the fuel money once she got paid from work. Well, it’s been three weeks, and I’ve heard nothing from her. She’s even been ignoring us for some reason. Then, just two days ago, she asked to borrow the car again for another “important appointment” she was running late for.

Nope!

I simply said no that it wasn’t my problem, and that if she really had something important, she should’ve prepared earlier, left a few hours in advance, and either walked to the bus stop or caught a cab. I also reminded her that I’m not her family or anything, and she didn’t even pay me back for the fuel the first time. Now she’s calling me a selfish ******* and says that because of me, she missed a really important appointment that cost her a fortune. AITA?”

Check out what people had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual said she’s NTA.

This reader shared their thoughts.

Another individual weighed in.

And this person said she’s NTA.

She shouldn’t even let this manipulative neighbor borrow a cup of sugar!

If you thought that was an interesting story, check out what happened when a family gave their in-laws a free place to stay in exchange for babysitting, but things changed when they don’t hold up their end of the bargain.