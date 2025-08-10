Her Neighbors Parked Their RV In The Back Alley And Partially Blocked Her Garage, So She Plans To Report Them To The Local Authorities

Inconsiderate neighbors can be a pain.

If a neighbor were blocking the entrance to your garage with their RV, would you talk to them about it, or would you report them to the local authorities?

This woman was having a hard time parking her car in her garage because her neighbor’s RV was partially blocking her entrance.

WIBTA if I call city bylaws on my neighbour for parking their RV in the back alley? My neighbour has always parked their work truck in the back alley by their garage. Sometimes, it gets too close to my back entrance, but I am completely fine with this.

However, they have now parked their detached RV in the back alley, and it is clearly blocking the back entrance. It’s also blocking just a little off to the entrance of my own double garage.

Needless to say, it has been challenging parking my car. It’s hard to do it on the side where their RV is parked. I only have the opposite side of the back alley to angle my car to go in and out.

They’ve parked their RV there for more than a month now, and so, I finally cracked and went to talk to them about it. I got one of the couple to answer the door, and I asked until when are they planning to park their RV in the back.

She sounded a bit annoyed that I even asked. Her response is they will park there for couple more days, and she completely stopped the conversation by shutting her doors. I didn’t get the chance to say anything else.

I’m a little bit frustrated with her response and in the way she acted. My question is WIBTA if I call the city bylaw on them? Note that where I live, you cannot park your RV in the back alley at all. You can’t even do that for a single day. I double checked the city rules and bylaws for residential areas.

If they’re breaking the law and refuse to do anything about it, you might as well call them on it.

Good parking etiquette makes good neighbors.

