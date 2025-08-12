Jeez, this mom’s old neighbors sound like they came straight from the depths of HELL.

“Sonic” alarm clock is very loud & legal. “The first thing you need to know is that single moms and their children get absolutely harassed by neighbors who are prejudiced against single moms. It was actually legal to refuse to rent to single-parent families until the late 1980s in the U.S.

In the last apartment complex I lived in before I got married and got to live in a house again, people would constantly make noise complaints about me. I’m pretty sure it was my next door neighbor and the jerk who lived just below me, and I have interesting stories about both of them. But what was most upsetting was that the management of this apartment complex facilitated this nonsense (calling me to tell me about every complaint that they received, even when it was disingenuous; encouraging me to complain about my own neighbors; etc.). It was often stupid stuff, like that they could hear what I was saying in my kitchen when they stood right outside the door to my apartment. I said, why didn’t you ask them why they were listening outside the door to my apartment? Management responded that if anyone could hear me in the hallway, I was being too loud. When I told them that I could hear sounds from every one of my neighbors’ apartments as I walked down the hallway, but only when I was right in front of their doors and not at any other times, their response was that I should report on all of my neighbors. I said no, absolutely not. One of the things my next door neighbor complained about was that I had to bang on my son’s bedroom door (once per weekday) to wake him up for school in the morning. I asked him not to lock his door because he slept so soundly, but he was a defiant 15-year-old and didn’t listen to me. Plus, this neighbor treated him like trash, so he was unmotivated to be considerate toward her (and evidently didn’t care that his choices negatively affected me too). I had asked management to remove the internal locks from his bedroom and offered to do it myself, but they said they would fine me if I did, even if I put it back later when I moved out.

That was one way they made their money, I learned — by fining you for all sorts of things that weren’t actually legal but would take you a lot of time and money to fight. It wasn’t like it was waking this woman up — she and her husband had a kid my son’s age who went to the same school. They did something that really ****** me off, though, when they smelled weed in their son’s bathroom, and their kid got out of it by blaming my son and claiming that it came through the vent from his bathroom. (These bathrooms were not connected by a vent.) The foolish jerks believed him, and then the husband–a really big, muscular dude–came over and knocked on my door when I was at work and lied and said that he was maintenance from the apartment complex to get my kid to open the door while he was home alone.

Then he started yelling at my son and threatening him. I. Was. Livid. When I heard this story. My parents gave me the idea of getting a “sonic bomb” alarm clock.

It’s really, really loud, but when I researched the local noise ordinances, what I learned was that, even if a noise was louder than the number of decibels required to justify a noise complaint, and even if it was early in the morning before quiet hours ended for the night, if that noise was coming from a household appliance that was being used as intended, it didn’t count as a noise violation. That thing would go off for a LONG time before my kid finally woke up.”

