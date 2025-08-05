Her Parents Barely Pay Her Anything When She Helps Out At The Family Business, So She Just Quit For The Second Time

When you’re running a business, you’re obviously very invested in it, which is fine.

AITA for quitting the “family business”? I put family business in quotes because it only has my parents name on it. I (32F) have been helping them open it (opening the end of June) set up door dash, menus, renovation, making employee handbooks, hiring people, etc. All of the months I spent with them working in the shop 5-6 days a week for months went unpaid for. Occasionally they would buy me and my son breakfast or lunch.

And speaking of her son…

My son is 4. She expects me to work in a dangerous environment (bakery/coffee shop) with him somehow. When I voice my concerns about how it’s dangerous, she tells me “lots of kids grow up in businesses. Get over it. He’s lucky” I’m like what? Are you ok?

I think she’s thinking of like…movies.

I quit a few months ago bc they are gonna pay non family employees normal wages & under pay me because I’m family. When I spoke up about it, my mom said all I care about is money. She threw everything she did for me in my childhood & said how dare I. She apologized later on & asked me to come back & I said ok because I felt guilty.

There’s a big difference between money being a concern, and your ONLY concern.

I quit for the 2nd (& final) time last weekend when my brother (30M) flew home (we are in NJ) from Texas for 1 week to help. This is his 1 week of help to my months of help. I told them (mom, dad, bro) I wasn’t coming in this last weekend because I had plans with my husband & son. They were mad.

Her brother sent her a lot of texts.

My brother decides to text me 22 times & call 5 about a window sign when I was driving with my husband & son. I blue toothed that I would call back when I could. He then said “it’s funny how I can text but not call” I didn’t feel like explaining that I talk to text so I said “who are u talking to like that?” He then told me to “shut the heck up” & I’m a “nobody” My breaking point is he texted me back “shut the heck up” (this is all in the group chat w our parents btw) We aren’t close & I would just never say that to anyone let alone him. I just said I would call when I could.

Well this whole family just sounds delightful.

My quitting point was when my mom privately texted me that I was the rude one for saying “who are you talking to like that” & that it was ok my brother said STFU as a response back to me. She said I was a pos & she will replace me. I didn’t answer. She said she will never forgive me & will never speak to me again because they are supposed to be opening Friday & if it fails, it’s my fault. I never asked them for this business to be opened. It’s not even mine. I was just helping because it was the right thing to do. Ugh.

Working for family really can be a nightmare.

Take a trip anywhere but to guilt.

Yeah of course you raised me. That was your job.

2 – 4 – 6 – 8 – who do they appreciate?

I’d text back “Why would you want me working for you? I’m nobody.”

